It’s no secret that I have been peddling the joys and benefits of intergenerational activities in recent columns. The value to aging wellness from exposure to those in younger generations is documented by research and anecdotal evidence, but ...

My recent bout with the “baby disease” went a bit too far. The day after the Martin Luther King celebration for Jaffrey and Rindge, I was exposed to a kid chorus of nearly 60 enthusiastic elementary students from both towns at The Park Theatre — and my immune system collapsed. I became a blob! Warning: what follows may be “too much information” for some, but it may also help others, too.

Owen R. Houghton, Ed.D; lives in Jaffrey and is an aging wellness educator and retired geriatric care manager. He is a member of Monadnock at Home and an advocate for long-term care planning. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net

