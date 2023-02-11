It’s no secret that I have been peddling the joys and benefits of intergenerational activities in recent columns. The value to aging wellness from exposure to those in younger generations is documented by research and anecdotal evidence, but ...
My recent bout with the “baby disease” went a bit too far. The day after the Martin Luther King celebration for Jaffrey and Rindge, I was exposed to a kid chorus of nearly 60 enthusiastic elementary students from both towns at The Park Theatre — and my immune system collapsed. I became a blob! Warning: what follows may be “too much information” for some, but it may also help others, too.
I had planned to drive to the Southland to visit fellow golfer snowbirds in Daytona. Besides a few rounds of golf, I looked forward to meeting up with my son the engineer who had flown in to watch his Chevy racing team from the pits for the Rolex, and hit the beach with my granddaughter.
But after about three days of congestion, runny nose, sore throat, cough and exhaustion, I called the doctor’s office to see what was going on, and what my chances were of traveling. I knew I should not drive and I couldn’t even swing a golf club. There was no energy and no desire for anything except the couch.
Medical advice confirmed that I likely had the older adult version of RSV, the respiratory syncytial virus commonly diagnosed in infants. But for older adults over 65 with weakened immune systems and chronic heart disease, I fit the profile from the CDC for a severe RSV infection.
The fact that I was fully vaccinated and boosted did not protect me from a three-week funk and slump that rivaled the COVID quarantine. And I thought my immune system was strong and impenetrable! Needless to say, I canceled all plans to seek the warmth of the South and stayed home for the 20-below deep freeze!
The good news is that I got a lot of reading done, slept 8 to 10 hours a night and had an opportunity to warn others — first via a “public service announcement” at church explaining why I continued to wear a mask.
My research revealed that this virus is not a new one but can be more of a health concern if you are over 60. RSV is spread by a cough or sneeze, and can be contagious for as long as four weeks. I hope to be free of all symptoms in a few more days but will remain vigilant because having it once is no protection from future infections.
While there is no special treatment or vaccine to put the minds of older adults at ease, according to a recent item in The Washington Post, healthy adults may soon be offered an annual dose of the latest coronavirus vaccine under a FDA strategy. With continuous research on new strains posing risks, new vaccines may be available.
Checking local hospitals for their experiences, I found concern for the adult uptick in flu-like illnesses serious enough to warrant hospitalization. The problem of staffing and beds is a deterrent to in-house treatment, so where possible the advice I got from my doctor’s office makes sense.
Waiting the 7 to 14 days for the virus to run its course is a way to test the mild to severe continuum which is seen. No medical professional wants to discourage anyone from seeking care when essential, but the simple recommendation I got over the phone worked.
When I went to get over the over-the-counter fluticasone nasal spray, I asked the pharmacist why he thought I was awakening every morning with my eyes caked shut. He replied, “Oh, that’s because your sinuses are so clogged that the fluid has no other place to go except out around your eyeball!”
Who knew? This “baby disease” was no joke, and I hope my readers weren’t turned away by my “organ recital.” While I may have taken my intergenerational relationships to an extreme, I always need to count my blessings for all contacts with humanity, and remember this age-wise tidbit:
“Health is not valued ‘til sickness comes.”
— Thomas Fuller
Owen R. Houghton, Ed.D; lives in Jaffrey and is an aging wellness educator and retired geriatric care manager. He is a member of Monadnock at Home and an advocate for long-term care planning. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net
