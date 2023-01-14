“You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety.”
— Abraham Maslow
Another year rolls around and I begin to fill up blank spaces on the calendar with the usual standing appointments (often medical), volunteer driving trips, Zoom meetings, special community events (Jaffrey has a year-long 250th Celebration) and yes … trips with my honey. The cruise deals have been coming in fast and furious for the “New Year!”
But another surprising thing is happening: I seem to be in kind of a neutral zone reflective of the Abraham Maslow quote above. I know that aging wellness requires more than golf or travel — so maybe a new passion? What past involvements in community have given me satisfaction and happiness?
My readers know I love quotes as beacons for direction. Willie Nelson said “When I started counting my blessings, my life turned around.” With “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow,” by Melody Beattie, my neutral zone starts to fade.
If I was to curtail the usual activities which crowded previous calendars, what would be the replacement for my healthy aging? The answer came as I discovered the wisdom of Sara Lawrence Lightfoot in her book, “The Third Chapter — Passion, Risk and Adventure In The 25 Years After 50.”
Now living in my “Fourth Chapter,” I took her advice to “plumb my memories” before going forward. The creation of a kind of New Year’s resolution, reflecting on past activities which have been most meaningful, leads me to embracing generativity.
The dictionary says that generate is to “create, bring into existence.” Sara says generativity is a “giving and receiving” and that a generative adult is a teacher, mentor and a “keeper of meaning”, passing meaning and tradition to a future generation.
Writing is my antidote to reverting to stagnation; not continuing to write, or otherwise hibernating would surely result in feelings of loss, emptiness and maybe even worthlessness. I should look for new ways of giving back for my many blessings.
Numerous past articles in Age-Wise have called attention to intergenerational activities in church and community as healthy for all participants. A 2016 entry titled “Don’t Give Up On Today’s Kids” was aimed at a divided society and the need for generational respect, which continues going forward.
The challenge to older adults in our communities has been articulated by Ashton Applewhite, author of the anti-ageist blog, “This Chair Rocks”, who believes that healthy aging involves simply spending more time with people of different generations. “It’s shocking how age-segregated American society is,” she says.
She blames the separation of ages on urbanization, which enabled young people to move far from their families, and the printing press, which took away older people’s role as the repository of knowledge and passers-down of wisdom.
Richard Ober, President and CEO of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, wrote recently in “Purpose” that “... civic health undergirds every issue and is a good in and of itself. People are more productive and happier when they are informed, welcome and respected.”
If we can tap into the resources of our older citizens and find ways to connect the generations, communities will become more healthy, joyful and integrated. Looking back, I have found joy in civic engagement which engages all ages! I now envision a post-COVID uptick in intergenerational partnerships which bring elders and youth together.
Serendipity is the gift of finding something valuable and unexpected. As I was in this neutral zone, an email arrived from a kindred soul with a quote — from myself, no less!
“The contribution of older Americans to the vitality and quality of community life should be lifted up and celebrated all year long.” No doubt sent to spur me to action by using my own words, this educator’s vision for intergenerational relationships in our schools was refreshing.
We share the hope for a return to some new model like the 10 years that the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary engaged with the school district and Franklin Pierce University to provide a powerful intergenerational learning experience called QUEST for middle-schoolers.
With the hope of fresh starts with boundary-crossings and integrative activities in our communities, I seek others who desire the rare pleasure of intergenerational opportunities.
