I am often asked where I get my ideas and topics for the Age-Wise column. The simple answer is: From everyday life. Issues which come to my attention day by day as having merit for aging wellness become educational themes to pass on to my readers.
Recently, for example, I found a little truth in the Sunday comics. “Pickles,” by Brian Crane, had Pop giving some commonsense advice during a stroll with his grandson: “Life is like a shower — if the water is too hot or too cold, you don’t give up on taking a shower. You fiddle with the knobs and adjust the temperature until it’s more to your liking. It’s the same thing with life, Nelson.”
Reminded by a comic that the wisdom of persistence and hope contributes to healthy attitudes, the same holds true from conversations and quotes. Believing that one’s attitude has a significant role to play in making adjustments to the “hot and cold” of life, I recall a story told by Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Keene’s Hundred Nights Shelter. She described an unhoused resident in his 60s whose determination all through COVID was to save for his own rental, but just as he was able to pay first/last month’s rent and security deposit, his car required major repairs. His determination and patience (attitude?) gave him the strength and courage to eventually meet his goal.
Elbert Hubbard, an American author whose philosophy on a solid work ethic reflects this theme, is quoted here to also remind us that we have choices to make our situation more agreeable: “A little more persistence, a little more effort, and what seemed hopeless failure may turn to glorious success.”
I read two remarkable books this month which stimulated thoughts about persistence. My involvement in obtaining a Black Heritage Trail Marker in Jaffrey for Amos Fortune introduced me to the great lesson from Jaffrey’s famous citizen which exposed me to another example of stick-to-it-iveness.
At a Black Heritage Trail Marker unveiling of a statue in Milford for their renowned Harriet Wilson I got another lesson. Her book, “Our Nig — Sketches From the Life of a Free Black,” documents the extraordinary trials and tribulations of a child indentured mulatto who became the first published African American writer. It is a disturbing daily diary account of persistence and hope.
“The Book of Charlie,” by David Von Drehle, tells of the grit and wisdom of an ordinary man whose daily life stretched to 109 years. His philosophy of life was uplifting, stating that “I just plowed along, doing the right thing”, while being kind to his family, friends and neighbors.
Charlie’s legacy became a sheet of paper of definitive commands found by his family after his passing, with such advisories as “think freely,” “practice patience,” “smile often,” “savor special moments,” “work hard,” and “spread joy.”
As pointed out in a Washington Post column by Emily Laber-Warren, we can shift any negative feelings about aging which can be harmful to our health. She quotes Dr. Levy of the Yale School of Public Health: “When older people are reminded of the many positive things about aging, they can experience immediate benefits such as becoming stronger and having more will to live.”
I recently attended a joyous 80th birthday party for a good friend and witnessed a daughter’s toast to her Dad. His legacy as a volunteer and enthusiastic human being was a tribute to healthy aging. The quote they used to honor this world traveler known as an Irish storyteller came from poet Samuel Ullman:
“Nobody grows old merely by living a number of years.
We grow old by deserting our ideals.
Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul”
So probably enough lecturing and quoting for this month. School has started so I will leave the teaching to others and concentrate on my own actions to assist in the efforts to combat ageism. By lifting up the accomplishments of others, we contribute to their self esteem and confidence to persist.
People who take to heart others’ uplifting words will, according to some studies, show improvement in memory and physical activity. As Charlie would say, “Make and keep friends, tell loved ones how you feel, forgive and seek forgiveness.”
Owen R. Houghton, Ed.D; lives in Jaffrey and is an aging wellness educator and retired geriatric care manager. He is a member of Monadnock at Home and an advocate for long term care planning. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net.
