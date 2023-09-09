I am often asked where I get my ideas and topics for the Age-Wise column. The simple answer is: From everyday life. Issues which come to my attention day by day as having merit for aging wellness become educational themes to pass on to my readers.

Recently, for example, I found a little truth in the Sunday comics. “Pickles,” by Brian Crane, had Pop giving some commonsense advice during a stroll with his grandson: “Life is like a shower — if the water is too hot or too cold, you don’t give up on taking a shower. You fiddle with the knobs and adjust the temperature until it’s more to your liking. It’s the same thing with life, Nelson.”

Owen R. Houghton, Ed.D; lives in Jaffrey and is an aging wellness educator and retired geriatric care manager. He is a member of Monadnock at Home and an advocate for long term care planning. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net.

