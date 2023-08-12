“The secret to longevity, as I see it, has less to do with diet, or even exercise, and more to do with the environment in which a person lives — social and physical.”
— Dan Buettner
Last month I suggested a sequel to the longevity vs. quality-of-life question, and quoted Martin Luther King Jr. with his “The quality, not longevity, of one’s life is what is important.” Previously I had also written that telling our stories is good for our aging wellness.
So, taking my own medicine, I proceed today to tell you the tale I repeated to those seeking citizen feedback on perspectives on living in Jaffrey in the year of its 250th Celebration. My story of how I got here previously appeared in the Special Jaffrey 250 Edition of the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript:
Why Jaffrey? What an easy question to answer.
A family decision to settle here has provided 47 rich years of quality life (so far). In 1976, we were coming from a pre-USA Bicentennial of family celebration living in our camp in Hartland, Vt., near my hometown of Woodstock, Vt. Taking the year to wind down after 10 dynamic years at the State University of New York in Oswego, the respite clarified the requirements for our next adventure: location within 150 miles of three special places — the camp, Boston and Springfield, Mass., and opportunity for active citizenship.
How lucky to be invited to join former N.H. Governor Walter Peterson as a member of his executive team at a developing small college. The change and challenge for the promise of this 10-year-old institution with 750 students and numerous issues of sustainability was just what an active Springfield College 36-year-old desired professionally, and only 75 miles to the three desired locations. The Monadnock Region seemed attractive to goals for environment, education and community.
Finding a home in Jaffrey was just the right choice, as it became central to our fulfillment of family quality of life. My wife worked at Monadnock Community Hospital as an RNLC and I went the southern route to Franklin Pierce College in Rindge. The kids were near schools, often taking bikes from our country home on what was called Old Peterborough Road, now Dean Farm Road.
We were intrigued to live across the street from the Dean Farm with its history of an unsolved murder. Our home was a 1776 repro of Sturbridge Village. The kids loved the rocks and winter skating rink in the back yard with almost daily appearances of wildlife. In the early days we were the only family on the road! Environment (check), teachers, curriculum, learning challenges galore for three kids, two valedictorians and a student citizen award from high school graduation! Education (check) and surely community (check) because of …
People from all walks of life, the opportunities to engage in civic duties together to improve the environment, education and cultural, social and economic life. I found meaning in community involvement with the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, which welcomed non-mercantile citizens to its mission of community betterment. Leadership to the United Church of Jaffrey, the Jaffrey Historical Society, the Jaffrey Civic Center, Monadnock Hospital, Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary and numerous town and school task forces cemented my love for Jaffrey and all it has become over these 47 wonderful years. And thanks also for the Shattuck playground, Lord Jaffrecon, The Park Theatre and the very certain belief in the promise of another delightful 100 years! (For the community, not me!)
With such a healthy environment complete with social engagement, spiritual enrichment and cultural/recreational/educational and employment opportunities, why would my family and I not declare that this is our Heaven on Earth? As my longevity seems to be thriving, I choose to remain in the Monadnock Region as long as I am of sound mind and body.
If not, that, my dear readers, is a possible issue to investigate in a future column!
