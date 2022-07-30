LIFE-SELF-POTTERY-LA

Ana Cho works in her potting studio at her home in Echo Park in Los Angeles.

 Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Sitting with Ana Cho in the pottery studio behind her Eagle Rock bungalow, it’s hard to believe the relaxed ceramist once endured a work grind so stressful, she left a lucrative career as a video game designer.

“It got to the point where I felt like I had to choose between work or life,” Cho says of being on the job 12 hours a day. “It would be chill and then ramp up to 80 hours a week. It was hard to not have time for outside activities. My anxiety and depression made everything really hard.”

