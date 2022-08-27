“Perish” by LaToya Watkins; Tiny Reparations Books (336 pages, $27)

LaToya Watkins’ searing debut novel, “Perish,” begins when a teenage Helen Jean discovers that the dose of turpentine she’d taken to end prior pregnancies resulting from her father raping her wasn’t going to work this time. It’s 1955 in Jerusalem, Texas, and Helen Jean, who is growing up impoverished and alone since her mother died, has few options but to marry Jessie B., a mysterious bachelor about a decade older than she is who tells her he noticed “you need some protecting.”

Jenny Shank’s story collection, “Mixed Company,” won the Colorado Book Award and the George Garrett Fiction Prize and her novel, “The Ringer,” won the High Plains Book Award.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.