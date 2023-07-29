How is the air where you live?

As of this writing, a large part of the country is under summer heat alerts with temperatures soaring above normal numbers and breaking long-standing records. Combine that with the wildfire smoke coming down from Canada, and parts of the country are hit with a double whammy when it comes to breathable air. Nearly 100 million people are under air quality alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.