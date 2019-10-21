LEBANON — Library officials have declined to install Internet content filters on Lebanon’s library computers, saying such programs don’t adequately protect children from inappropriate websites.
The decision came after a task force was formed following concerns that two middle-school students may have gone to a pornographic website on a Lebanon Public Library computer.
While librarians want to keep children from viewing pornography or disturbing images, there’s no magic fix to wholly prevent it, said Amy Lappin, deputy director of the Lebanon Public Libraries.
Instead, she said, software offered to libraries and schools is far from flawless, contains workarounds and could create problems for patrons seeking to access even innocuous websites.
“There certainly are filters out there. The problems is that they are expensive and don’t work,” Lappin said in an interview last week.
Lappin chaired the task force that earlier this year looked at the efficacy of online content filters and explored whether Lebanon should purchase filtering software.
Over several meetings, the group of librarians and trustees found the software either “under blocks” content or is too stringent, she said.
Filtering software ranges from $125 to $333 a month, and could pose varying problems for library patrons, according to the task force’s meeting minutes.
Some programs would direct all internet traffic to their servers, putting patron’s privacy at risk, and others would block people from accessing the library’s Wi-Fi on their own devices, Lebanon’s librarians found.
“It makes people feel good for a little bit but then it doesn’t work and we’re spending a lot of taxpayer’s dollars (on software),” Lappin said.
However, she said, the library does intend to “up our education game” and will be providing an event on internet security for parents next month.
The group’s decision dismayed Jim Vanier, who last year brought forward concerns about children misusing library computers.
Vanier, youth center coordinator for the Carter Community Building Association, told librarians he overheard two middle school-age students talk about accessing pornography on a computer at the library in downtown Lebanon. However, the students later denied any wrongdoing when he followed up.
Vanier last week said there must be something more that librarians can do and suggested filtering only those computers to be used by children.
“Every person I talk to just says ‘We can’t believe there not some type of filter that can block access,’” he said. “You can do it at home.”