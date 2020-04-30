Good! One thing that would make it a lot better=finding a teacher or two and asking how they're using technology and how they think they might use it in the future. You can go back to your sources and ask them to steer you in the right direction. A teacher that wasn't super amped about it to start would be great, but that's not crucial. What benefits have they discovered that they perhaps weren't expecting? If it takes you a bit to track down someone, that's OK!
With schools empty throughout the country thanks to COVID-19, educators have adjusted accordingly, in what one day might be considered a major moment in the evolution of using technology to teach.
"Without a doubt. I have had many conversations with teachers who plan to continue this integration of technology in the classroom," Rindge Memorial School Principal Kelly Marcotte said. "Remote learning has not only increased technology skills for our staff, but I have also heard from many colleagues that this structure has provided additional time for collaboration, which strengthens teams, and can only lead to more great teaching by our staff."
Teaching experience levels differ at all levels of education, some educators have more experience using specific methods of technology than others may. With the transition to remote learning, those with less technological experience were set to be tested to the new methods that are being used to teach and they have been. As the time has worn on, that experience has been beneficial.
“As educators, we are always learning new ways to teach and to interact with our families and students,” said Jeremy Rathbun, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment/Title I project manager at the Monadnock Regional School District((tweaked how we wrote his title.)). “While the situation we are in is not at all the way we would have liked to happen, due to the dedication of our teaching staff to do whatever they can for our students, they have learned about new tools and opportunities to use technology in their classrooms. I have no doubt that lessons learned during this time will influence what happens in the classroom when our students come back to school.”
Remote learning and instructors has not been without its challenges, including Internet connectivity troubles, concerns about rising screen time, and the potential for older siblings to have less time to focus on schoolwork as they help care for younger brothers and sisters while their parents work.
All these scenarios upset the daily routine that schools emphasize with set start and end times, lunch breaks and and class schedules.
“Students and staff are used to having pretty clear daily and weekly rhythms,” Jaffrey Grade School Principal Susan Shaw-Sarles said. “The scheduling of time within remote learning has required significant exploration, flexibility, and fine tuning. Students have varied access to devices and the internet. Students, staff, and families began remote learning at varied levels of technological proficiency. A huge number of instructional decisions had to be made very quickly. The social-emotional component of suddenly losing contact with a peer group was and continues to be a huge driver of how we work with students.”
Throughout the years of educating, technology has continued to evolve and schools throughout the country have been trying different methods of technology that cater to kids. During this time period, all schools were forced to rely on technology to finish the rest of the school year. While it has presented plenty of challenges, the leadership of teachers has been evident and opened future teaching methods available to be utilized.
“Remote learning has many drawbacks, but it has pointed to the importance of expanding our more traditional model of education,” Jaffrey Rindge Middle School/Conant High School Principal Brett Blanchard said. “A careful examination of this learning model will be needed in order to see how it may be utilized for improving our education system.”