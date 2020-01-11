When Florida Gators linebacker Jon Greenard was deciding where to go to college, he based his decision on where he could develop into the best football player and get a good education.
Five years later, the 22-year-old knows the recruiting game has changed.
Lavish locker rooms, state-of-the-art weight rooms, indoor practice facilities, resort recovery pools and other plush perks are key factors for top athletes weighing scholarship offers.
“The millennials are starting to love more physical things and the vision things as far as facilities, experiences overall,” said Greenard, who played for Louisville before transferring to Florida and is expected to be an early NFL draft selection.
“Me, I came into college, I was somewhat worried about experience, but I was more so … I want to use these four years to get to the place of the best football player I can be. In the classroom, as well.
“But nowadays now you have the guys, social media is a really big thing, so posting videos or having ‘likes’ and all this stuff is pretty huge. So to have the top ‘likes’ and have the top facilities you can display to show it off, ‘This is what we have.’ That’s really big to some guys, so that’s where this game is starting to go to and lean toward. That’s a huge part.”
Athletics directors and college football coaches have been arguing for years that in order to win championships, schools must invest in the construction of state-of-the-art facilities.
LSU, which spent $28 million on a 2019 locker-room renovation that boasts sleeping pods for players, and Clemson, which spent $55 million in 2017 on building a football facility that boasts a bowling alley and indoor slide, will be playing for the national championship on Jan. 13.
All seven Football Bowl Subdivision programs in the state of Florida have embraced the facilities arms race, with every program either having recently completed or working toward major upgrades for the football programs. They know there is no appetite for spending university funds on the projects — and in some cases it is against state law — so athletic directors have spearheaded extensive fundraising campaigns and stamp top donors’ names on new projects in exchange for million-dollar investments.
The flashy Instagram posts from exuberant athletes celebrating their new perks, however, have garnered attention beyond recruits and college football fans.
Elected officials from California to Florida are taking a closer look at spending among NCAA programs, arguing universities need to prioritize supporting students and compensating athletes for use of their likeness before they burn through revenue on an endless wave of construction and renovation projects.
And amid budget cuts elsewhere on college campuses, well-worn arguments about misplaced values are flaring up again.
While the two sides spar, schools show no signs of slowing down their construction boom. Recent history has emphasized success requires hard hats.
UCF has gone from practicing on dirt lots in 1979 to breaking ground on a lazy river surrounding an evolving athletic complex in 2019.
The Knights played their games at what is now called Camping World Stadium. The venue was far from campus and so big it made even the Knights’ rowdiest crowds struggle to have an impact on games.
When former UCF coach George O’Leary was hired in 2004, he became the face of the Knights’ fundraising campaign for an on-campus stadium. He argued it would be the difference between the Knights’ success or failure.
The records backed up O’Leary’s argument. Spectrum Stadium has become an elite home-field advantage for the Knights, who didn’t win a conference championship or a bowl game until the school opened its on-campus stadium.
As UCF steadily built its venues, rival USF continued to rent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium to host its home games.
The Knights have since caught and raced ahead of the Bulls, who have spent the past few years actively raising funds to build an on-campus stadium.
Florida State: More projects please
Florida State has learned what can happen if a big-name coach isn’t pleased with the pace of construction projects to support a football program.
Former Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher dominated the ACC and capped the 2013 season with a national championship, but he lamented the steady rise of the rival Clemson Tigers.
During his final season leading FSU in 2017, Fisher repeatedly spoke about Clemson’s investment in a stand-alone football practice facility. While the Seminoles share aspects of their athletic facilities with other programs, he suggested the Tigers wielded a tremendous advantage with its modern football complex.
While FSU announced plans for athletic department upgrades, Fisher remained irked the school was going to invest in building upgrades for other programs before completing football projects.
Fisher said he never intended to leave FSU, but he couldn’t ignore what wealthy SEC school Texas A&M had to offer.
“Again, my time at Florida State: it was phenomenal,” Fisher said during his introductory news conference with the Aggies. “I love it. It was a tremendous place. But in our life, there are opportunities out there and you see it. I had no plans on leaving there, had no plans on ever leaving there. … I thought it was an opportunity that I could not pass up and a challenge I thought I could not pass up.
“You can have the greatest coaches in the world, but if your administration doesn’t see things in the way you see things, and allow you to do things that way, nothing can be achieved.”
FSU struggled to gain traction with coach Willie Taggart and ultimately fired him before he reached two full seasons.
The school hired former Memphis coach Mike Norvell and has appealed to donors to invest in the football program’s renaissance, which includes not only funding Taggart’s buyout but also helping complete construction projects to support the football program.
Miami: It’s nice to be indoors
Miami worked for years to raise funds to open the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, with construction completed in August 2018 and the venue formally dedicated a few months later.
The Hurricanes suggest they’ve already seen a return on their investment.
“There’s a lot of high-profile recruits that have been all over America and seen these indoor (facilities) and they’re telling us it’s the best one they’ve seen,” said former Miami coach Mark Richt, who along with his wife, Katharyn, donated $1 million toward the facility. “It blows everybody away.”
Florida Atlantic: Trying to keep up
At FAU, athletics director Brian White has embraced keeping up with the building boom.
“It’s critically important in recruiting,” he said. “Student-athletes get five official visits. They look at five schools back-to-back and, by nature, you’re getting compared to your competitors. Having state-of-the-art facilities shows more than the facilities the student-athlete will spend a lot of time in that facility — that’s part of it — but it also shows an institutional commitment to athletics.”
White, the brother of UCF’s athletics director, said it has always felt like schools have battled to deliver the best facilities.
“At every school I’ve been (at), it’s always been that way,” he said. “And there are different levels because you’re always comparing yourself to your peers.”
Florida Gators: Recovery pool is nice
The Florida Gators have taken a relatively slow pace to facility upgrades compared to their SEC peers, with former athletics director Jeremy Foley spreading funds around with the hope of winning championships in all sports.
But UF has invested in building an indoor practice facility and is in the midst of construction boom, including football-specific upgrades that include a resort-style recovery pool.
“I’ve been in a couple of the meetings, as far as the architects, how they’re building it, what it’s going to look like,” UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. “It’s a really impressive facility that’s going to enhance the entire sports program at Florida. It will make it the elite facility in the country, which I do believe attracts players. And also, though, it’s going to be a need from the standpoint of it will allow them to function daily to be the best they can be.”
Central Florida: From rags to riches
UCF posted a 13-0 record, celebrated a self-proclaimed national championship and unveiled a new master-facilities plan for its football complex.
The map included a lazy river adjacent to the football stadium and the Knights were widely criticized for excessive spending.
Danny White immediately defended the project, suggesting it would be a place for athletes to recover from injuries and bond with each other outside of competition.
“I thought it was interesting how much attention we got,” White said in 2017 soon after the initial backlash. “A lot of universities have things like that. I don’t know if there’s an athletics department that has anything like that but it’s not nearly as opulent as some of the huge buildings that are going up all across the country with high-profile football programs and things like that. We’re just trying to be smart with our resources and our donors’ resources. If we focus on the outdoors, we can make the dollar go a long way.”
UCF’s project evolved into McNamara Cove, a resort-like area that will be used for both tailgating and athlete support. The Knights broke ground on it in 2019 and it’s projected to open before the start of the 2020 season.
The cove costs will be covered by a $1 million donation from Tom and Stacey McNamara. UCF officials said no student fees or public funds will be used for the cove.
The project continues to draw criticism.
U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, a Democrat who previously was the University of Miami president, co-sponsored a bill introduced on Dec. 19 that would establish a limited antitrust exemption to curb athletic spending.
It’s unclear whether the bill will pass, but it comes at a time when the NCAA has agreed to seek Congressional help sorting out how to compensate athletes for use of their likeness in compliance with a new California law.
While elected officials and the NCAA sort out oversight, construction continues throughout the state of Florida.