MONDAY, Sept. 9
The state’s medical marijuana program recently received a failing grade, with nearly every patient not being issued identification cards to get the drug within the required time frame.
A performance audit conducted in June found 98.4 percent of cards from 2018 weren’t issued within five days after being approved, which is required by state law.
At his request, a Keene city councilor will be recused from all future votes pertaining to the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. due to a conflict of interest.
The City Council voted 10-4 to recuse Councilor George S. Hansel from all future votes pertaining to MEDC.
After a bobcat was spotted on Keene State College’s campus last week, students are being cautioned to keep their distance.
An email sent to students Wednesday from the college’s Campus Safety Department states the bobcat was seen on the pedestrian/bike path.
TUESDAY, Sept. 10
The latest school funding lawsuit is headed for the N.H. Supreme Court, after appeals from both the state and the local districts that brought the legal action.
A Cheshire County judge had sided with the districts in holding the state’s funding formula unconstitutional, but rejected their request for the court to set state education aid at a new, higher level.
Friends and family of a Keene State alumna are raising money to erect a bench in her memory on campus.
Remy Johnston, 25, a 2016 graduate, died in a car crash in Connecticut last month.
The “Taste of Civil Conversation” group aims to bring a respectful tone to political discussions.
The group, formed after the 2016 presidential election, will hold its next discussion Saturday at Heberton Hall next to the Keene Public Library.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11
People ages 18-64 in New Hampshire have a flu vaccination rate below the national average.
Dr. Sharon Ferguson, a family practice physician at Cheshire Medical Center, said hesitancy to get vaccinated is mainly due to common misconceptions about the flu.
So far this year, 212 people have died from fatal overdoses in New Hampshire, with more cases still needing testing to determine whether drugs caused the person’s death.
Most were caused by opioids, namely the potent drug fentanyl, according to the state medical examiner’s office.
A man accused of stealing a car in October in Walpole and later stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper is expected to plead guilty this month in a Bay State court.
Nghia V. Le, 19, of Manchester has also been indicted on a felony theft charge in New Hampshire in connection with the alleged Walpole carjacking.
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
Police say they’re continuing to look for a Vermont man — who has warrants for his arrest out of that state and Massachusetts — after he allegedly fled a crash scene in Walpole Wednesday, triggering schools and businesses in the area to go into lockdown.
Shortly before this incident, Zachariah A. McAllister, 28, of Westminster, Vt., whose license is suspended, fled a Brattleboro traffic stop after being told he was under arrest, according to police.
Nearly 60 Keene residents have filed to put their names on the ballot in the city election this year, including three mayoral candidates and more than two dozen contenders for 11 council seats.
Though the period to declare one’s candidacy ended Tuesday, residents can still file by petition through 5 p.m. Friday.
After the first two rounds of Democratic presidential debates earlier this summer — which saw back-to-back nights of 10 candidates each — tonight’s ABC programming will offer the most pared-down debate so far this cycle.
This third round in Houston will be a single night with 10 candidates on stage after the Democratic National Committee doubled the polling and individual donor thresholds required to make the cut.
FRIDAY, Sept. 13
A Keene man was indicted last month on a charge alleging he assaulted a 14-year-old boy outside a downtown convenience store, according to court documents.
Tommy L. McCoy, 29, faces a felony charge of second-degree assault in connection with the June 30 incident.
After recognizing the need for affordable health care, Siobhan Benham opened her own Direct Primary Care practice with locations in Peterborough and Bedford in 2017.
The model has patients pay a monthly fee directly to their provider for services, taking insurance out of the equation.