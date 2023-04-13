The Kroka Expeditions campus, which is used to teach 1000 students in the wilderness each year, has been preserved by a two-part easement agreement between the organization and the Monadnock Conservancy.
The preserved 92-acre property that makes up Kroka Expedition's campus features hiking trails, 1,700 feet of streams, a beaver pound and eight acres of wetlands.
Kroka Expeditions and Keene-based land trust Monadnock Conservancy have entered into two easement agreements to protect 92 acres of land Kroka uses for outdoor youth education in Alstead and Marlow.
Monadnock Conservancy entered into its first agreement with the nonprofit wilderness education school at the end of 2022. This agreement covered 15 acres of farmland owned by Kroka along Rogers Road in Alstead. The second agreement was finalized on March 17, and protects 77 acres of Kroka’s headquarters campus on Route 123 in Alstead and Marlow, according to a news release from the Monadnock Conservancy.
A conservation easement is a permanent, legally binding agreement between a landowner and land trust that prohibits residential and commercial development on a property. Under a conservation easement, the property still belongs to the owner, but a few rights of the property are submitted to someone who does not own the land.
“It’s [the agreement] not something we necessarily felt like we had to do to fulfill our mission, but it felt like the responsible thing to do for our neighbors,” said Nathan Lyczak, Kroka’s executive director.
Kroka runs educational programs, which focus on helping students foster a healthy relationship with nature and build an “altruistic” community. Kroka's programs also allow students to disconnect from modern life and learn about survival in the wilderness.
The entire curriculum is taught on the 92-acre wilderness property. The organization teaches things such as sustainable living, healthy eating and adventure. The organization also has an organic farm, where it produces approximately a third of the school’s food, and it also sells its own milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs and vegetables at their farm store.
The program enrolls approximately 1000 students a year for either a semester or summer program, according to its website.
Lyczak said it’s been crucial for the school to rely on its neighbors, who have also protected their own land, either informally or formally. Through this mutual agreement between the conservancy and Kroka to preserve forested areas of the Monadnock region, Lyczak said many residents can camp, hike, swim, ski, mountain bike and travel through the landscape.
“So, in return, we want to preserve our own land so that our neighbors can count on this property being available for conservation for wildlife and recreation in perpetuity,” said Lyczak.
The soil on Rogers Road has been classified as “prime” by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the news release, this designation is used for the most fertile and productive farmland in the country.
The easement agreement is a gift to future generations by ensuring that Kroka’s land will be used for recreation, farming and wildlife habitat, said Pete Throop, conservation project manager for the Monadnock Conservancy.
“It’s just a magical place with an abundance of recreation and small wilderness that is shared by us and the many animals that live here,” Lyczak said.
Lyczak said the intent to finalize these agreements had been in the works for five years. The process was also quite expensive due to the cost of rewriting the mortgage deed and fees owed to the Monadnock Conservancy. A one-time payment was made to the conservancy because it is taking on a lifelong commitment to monitor the land, which will come with expenses over time, he said.
Kroka fundraised and received a grant from the State of New Hampshire Conservation Heritage Program to make the easement agreement possible.
“We salute the conservancy and the New Hampshire Society for Forests and everyone in this region who helps create places outdoors for families and young people to just go hike and explore,” said Lyczak. “We know we’re only a small part of that, but we’re trying to make our contribution as well.”
