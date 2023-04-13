Kroka Expeditions and Keene-based land trust Monadnock Conservancy have entered into two easement agreements to protect 92 acres of land Kroka uses for outdoor youth education in Alstead and Marlow.

Monadnock Conservancy entered into its first agreement with the nonprofit wilderness education school at the end of 2022. This agreement covered 15 acres of farmland owned by Kroka along Rogers Road in Alstead. The second agreement was finalized on March 17, and protects 77 acres of Kroka’s headquarters campus on Route 123 in Alstead and Marlow, according to a news release from the Monadnock Conservancy.

