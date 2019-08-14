The City Council voted unanimously to put a referendum question on the Nov. 5 ballot regarding whether to allow Keno gambling in the city of Portsmouth.
The council’s vote Monday night came after several members of veterans organizations spoke in favor of putting the question on the ballot in November.
The council’s vote means they will also hold a public hearing somewhere between 15 and 30 days before the Nov. 5 election on the referendum question.
Kelley-Jaye Cleland, director of sales and product development for the N.H. Lottery Commission, told the council Monday there are now 191 locations statewide that offer Keno gambling.
She described it as a “pretty benign game” and said if you walk into a location that offers it you “might not even realize it’s happening.”
The typical busy hours for the game are between 4 and 7 p.m., Cleland said.
“It’s not a late night game,” she said.
City Councilor Ned Raynolds said two years ago he didn’t hear from any businesses who wanted Keno in Portsmouth.
But Cleland stated that “there’s a lot of interest” in the city for Keno. “I think there’s frustration that it wasn’t on the ballot last time,” she said.
Several people spoke in support of putting the Keno referendum on the Nov 5. ballot during the public comment portion of Monday’s council hearing.