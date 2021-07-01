A group of conservative American Catholic bishops want to deny full church participation to President Biden and other Catholic politicians who support the reproductive rights of American women in violation of church doctrine. As an American Catholic, I find the actions of these bishops reprehensible and worrisome.
Private citizen Biden complies with Catholic Church doctrine by not supporting abortion in his personal life. But as president, he refuses to impose his views or the views of any religion on the American people. He is following the United States Constitution. Biden was elected to serve the American people, not any church.
I challenge those American bishops wanting to withhold communion from President Biden (a devout practicing Catholic) to clean up their “own house” before pointing fingers. They should keep their views and beliefs in their churches and private lives, where they belong, and stay out of American politics.
The United States was not founded as a Christian nation. Although our founders were part of a Christian heritage, they referred to God in our Declaration of Independence as the “Creator” and the “Supreme Judge of the World.” This same God is recognized by different names by Jews, Muslims, Native Americans and others.
Nowhere is Jesus Christ mentioned in any of our nation’s founding documents. The First Amendment of our Constitution clearly states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” It is apparent our founders wanted to avoid a theocratic type of government currently found in such countries as Iran and Saudi Arabia, where the rule of law and legal judgments placed on its citizens are interpreted by ultra-orthodox theology and often interfere with the individual freedoms of its people.
The American Catholic Church isn’t the only Christian church attempting to insert their orthodoxy into American law. There is also a growing effort by ultra-conservative Protestant Christians in many Republican-controlled states to establish a Christian-based theocracy through a so-called Christian Nationalism movement. The United States Constitution does not require elected officials to be Christian nor the government to be an extension of any Christian church.
In my opinion, any Christian who advocates for and supports a Christian-based theocratic government would be disregarding the intent of our founders and be violating the Constitution. That would be wrong and anti-American.
BARRY CORRIVEAU
Marlow