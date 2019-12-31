Disciplinary action against the head of the Keene teachers union and another teacher in September over student privacy concerns became almost secondary to a letter one of them sent to parents, revealing an underlying issue. Keene High math teacher William Gillard had emailed parents at Fuller Elementary School expressing concern about increasing student violence resulting in injuries to staff. The union appealed the action and said the school district administration has not done enough to address the issue. The district opposed the union’s unfair labor practices complaint.