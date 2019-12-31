An ongoing move to change how student success is measured came to a head this year in Keene, as administrators outlined plans to go to “competency-based” assessments at Keene High School. The idea is to ensure students have mastered the material, rather than simply managing to accumulate credit for such things as participation and attendance. Parents swarmed a meeting on the topic in July, worrying about the effects on college admissions, among other issues. Shortly after Keene High Principal James Logan said nothing had been finalized, the Keene Board of Education voted to do away with midterms and finals at the high school, leading to another ‘clear the air” meeting in September.