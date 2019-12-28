Day 1 of the Noyes Volkswagen Holiday Boys’ Basketball Tournament is in the books, and Keene High School put up some serious numbers in the final game of the night.
The Blackbirds easily had the highest point total of the day in downing regional rival Monadnock Regional High, 87-58. Eight games were contested Friday and many were defensive grinds. Other than Keene, only defending Red Division champion Mamaroneck, just north of New York City, cracked 70 points. ConVal Regional High scored only 39 points, yet it was good enough to down neighboring Conant by six.
Another eight games are scheduled for Saturday starting at 10 a.m., with losers’ bracket games up first in both the Red and White Division, followed by the four winners’ bracket games. Here’s a closer look at Friday’s results:
Keene 87, Monadnock 58 — The Blackbirds raced out to a 31-17 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 51-30 at halftime and coasted from there. At one point, they led by 33 points in the third quarter. Noah Timmer led the way with 23 points and Liam Johnston added 16. Quinn Grover checked in with 11 points and Tyler Rogers had 9. The Birds nearly doubled Monadnock’s shot total from the field, 82-43, and made 35 of them. Kevin Putnam scored 19 points for the Huskies and Jake Kidney added 18.
ConVal 39, Conant 33 — Connor Buffum scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Cougars past their rivals in a low-scoring tussle. Mather Kipka and Wyatt Davis each scored 7 points for the winners. The Orioles didn’t even reach double figures in the first half and trailed 22-9 at the break. Anthony Gauthier scored 19 points, but no other Oriole had more than 6 points.
Mamaroneck, N.Y. 78, Coe-Brown 23 — The defending Red Division champions threw a suffocating defense at the Bears from Northwood, never allowing them more than seven points in a quarter. Nine of the 10 players on the Tigers’ roster scored, with everyone playing at least 10 minutes. Nathan Friedman (16 points), Will Webb (13) and Thomas Plunkett (12) were the points leaders. The Tigers took only three 3-pointers the entire game, outscoring Coe-Brown 54-10 in the paint. James Noble had 10 points for Coe-Brown, as only three players scored.
Smithfield, R.I. 63, Wells, Maine 56 — Trailing 35-30 at halftime, Smithfield took control in the fourth quarter. The game was close throughout with eight lead changes and five ties. Justin Tedeschi and Christian Carmosino each knocked down four 3-pointers in leading the Sentinels with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Matthew Lasalandra hit three 3-pointers as well for 13 points.
White Division
Smithfield “B” 52, Hinsdale 28 — The Sentinels outscored the Pacers 17-2 in the third quarter to blow open the game after leading 25-17 at halftime. Mackenzie Campbell and Joshua LeHane scored 10 points apiece, and Reilly Bennett had 9, as eight Sentinels recorded 4 points or more. Brayden Eastman scored 9 points for Hinsdale, Dylan Harden had 8 and Arth Patel scored seven.
Newport 61, Wilton 56 — The Tigers’ Will Cross and Wilton’s Jack Schwab put on a scoring show, combining for 62 points. Schwab finished with 34 points on the day and Cross had 28. Trailing by 15 points at one point in the second quarter, Wilton stormed back to take a five-point lead, only to have Newport outscore it 22-14 in the decisive fourth quarter. Kyler Tremblay added 20 points for Wilton and Sean Moody scored 13 for Newport.
Sunapee 63, Fall Mountain 28 — The Wildcats of Langdon fell behind 20-6 after the first quarter and never recovered. Brady Elliott was the only Fall Mountain player in double figures with 12 points. Harper Flint scored 14 points and Jordan Chappell had 12 to lead a balanced Sunapee attack.
Murdock 52, Mount Royal 44 — Three players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, who erased an early five-point deficit and gradually pulled away in the first game of the tournament. Luis Maldonado led the way with 16 points, followed by Kevin Pesce (15) and LJ Hicks (12). Both teams struggled in the turnover department, with Mount Royal committing 28 and Murdock 24. Louis Larosiliere led Mount Royal with 16 points.