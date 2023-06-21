The Keene Post 4 American Legion baseball team will host the 47th annual Karl “Gubby” Underwood this weekend from Friday to Sunday.
Six teams will compete at Alumni Field, with Keene kicking off the tournament on Friday evening against Danielson, Conn., at 5:30 p.m.
Teams from Brattleboro, Fair Haven, Vt., South Kingstown, R.I., and Quebec, Canada will compete in the three day tournament.
The top two teams from pool play will play in the championship game at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Alumni Field.
There is no gate fee for attendance.
Keene’s senior Legion team currently is 1-2.
Schedule
Friday, June 23
Keene Post 4 vs. Danielson, Conn, 5:30 p.m.; Brattleboro vs. Quebec, 8 p.m..
Saturday, June 24
Keene Post 4 vs. Fair Haven, Vt., 10 a.m.; Quebec vs. South Kingstown, R.I., noon, Alumni 2; Brattleboro, Vt. vs. Danielson, Conn., 1 p.m., Alumni; Brattleboro vs. South Kingstown, 4 p.m.; Danielson vs. Fair Haven, 4 p.m., Alumni 2; Keene vs. Quebec, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
South Kingstown vs. Fair Haven, 9 a.m.; Seed 3 vs. Seed 4, 11:30 a.m.; See 5 vs. Seed 6, 12:30 p.m., Alumni 2; Seed 1 vs. Seed 2, 2 p.m.
— Sentinel Staff
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
