Keene mask-mandate vote By Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

Keene's city councilors voted as follows Thursday on the new mask mandate:

Yes: Kate M. Bosley,Bettina A. Chadbourne,Randy L. Filiault,Stephen L. Hooper, Gladys Johnsen, Philip M. Jones, Bryan J. Lake, Andrew M. Madison, Robert C. Williams, Catherine Workman 

No: Janis O. Manwaring, Thomas F. Powers,Michael J. Remy

Absent: Mitchell H. Greenwald, Raleigh C. Ormerod