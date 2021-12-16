Keene's city councilors voted as follows Thursday on the new mask mandate:

Yes: Kate M. Bosley,Bettina A. Chadbourne,Randy L. Filiault,Stephen L. Hooper, Gladys Johnsen, Philip M. Jones, Bryan J. Lake, Andrew M. Madison, Robert C. Williams, Catherine Workman

No: Janis O. Manwaring, Thomas F. Powers,Michael J. Remy

Absent: Mitchell H. Greenwald, Raleigh C. Ormerod

Recommended for you