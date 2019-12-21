The Keene high school boys hockey team peppered its opponents with quality shots Friday night in an 8-1 rout over Spaulding, the visitors from Rochester.
After winning a state championship in 2018 and falling short in the semifinals last year, the Blackbirds have retained much of their roster and made a strong statement in the onslaught of goals that ensued at Keene ICE in their home opener Saturday night.
Senior captian Jared Tattersall notched a hat trick and freshman Jonah Murphy lit the lamp twice for his first varsity tallies.
Tattersall, who made waves last season after transferring to Keene High for his junior year from the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Mass., showed improvement in his offensive acumen through his movement off the puck.
The winger drifted all over the offensive zone, gliding high by the blue line and lurking beneath the goal line in a constant effort to confuse and evade opposing skaters. At one point late in the first period, he even lined up as a defenseman during a faceoff in an effort to get a better shot on his forehand side.
Coach Craig McIntosh said strategic movement off the puck been a key focus of the sharp-shooter's game, given the amount of attention he receives from opponents.
"Your best players find the best spaces on the ice, and at this point Jared knows what to do when he doesn't have the puck," McIntosh said.
Tattersall's first goal came early in the first period from sophomore defenseman Robbie Nowill, who pinched down the far side boards and chipped the puck out to the senior captain. Tattersall was teed up in the high slot for a sweeping one timer into the back of the net.
Working in tandem, Nowill and his D-partner, junior Peter Haas, would venture into the play when needed and sit back on other occasions, letting a nervous Spaulding team turn the puck over. They would then make the Red Raiders pay by feeding the likes of Tattersall and his linemates.
Junior captain Zach Mooers also asserted himself from the get-go, winning face-offs clean and doing the dirty work when necessary. At one point in the first period, he outskated four Spaulding players to cancel an icing call that would have afforded the visitors a much-needed breather.
Keene's second goal came later in the period when Nowill threw the puck on net for a tip by senior Peter Kamphuis.
Nowill, who became a key piece of the Blackbirds' defense last season as a freshman, showed how a summer chock-full of hockey and workouts paid off, particularly with his entrance in the prestigious Hockey Night in Boston showcase.
Showing poise beyond his age, Nowill would circle around with the puck, waiting for the right passing opportunity instead of simply firing the it off the boards to alleviate pressure.
"No one loves hockey more than Robbie Nowill," McIntosh said. "I think if he had his way, he'd be a forward."
Nowill clarified upon exiting the locker room that tries to model his play after Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
The Blackbirds' third goal was one for the highlight reels, with freshman Jonah Murphy getting onto the ice for one of his first shifts as a varsity player and suddenly finding acres of space in front of him. Murphy took a couple of crossover strides to the middle of the ice after entering the offensive zone on the left side, firing across his body to find the top left corner.
Murphy would score again in the third period, capping off a dream debut with a one handed tuck-in on the far side to make for a pair of video game worthy goals.
"I was really just hoping to get some action, play my game," Murphy said.
When asked if he was surprised that his first shot went in top shelf, he took a pause and let out a grin.
"I mean, it was a good shot," he said.
Muprhy's brother, Orion, also made his debut when Keene triggered the mercy rule upon its seventh goal, replacing junior goalie Jacob Russell between the pipes.
Russell exhibited consistent rebound control on the few shots he faced, but fell victim to an unlucky bounce when Spaulding cleared both Keene defensemen out from the front of the net on a five-on-three power play in the second period. The rolling puck found its way on top of Russell's blocker, trickling into the bottom corner as he tried to fully shift across.
Bolstering Russell was senior defenseman John Smart, who would often enter dangerous areas in the corners and open ice at high speed, but maintaining enough poise to emerge with the puck, a body, or both.
The true backbreaker for Spaulding came when Mooers intercepted the puck on a second period penalty kill right as the Rochester players were exiting their zone. A quick poke check and a few strides later, Mooers found himself all alone and slid the puck five-hole along the ice for the Blackbirds' fifth goal of the game.
That score led to a timeout from the Spaulding coaches, but to no avail. Unfortunately for opposing goaltender Matt Lacey, there was no backup awaiting in pads on the bench once things started getting out of hand.
"Watching through the game, [Lacey] going side to side was awfully open," Mooers said of why he chose to shoot between the legs. "It's kind of my go-to move, I'll admit. Five hole is my thing."
To cap off his hat trick with Keene's sixth goal, Tattersall shredded the Spaulding defense by walking the puck backwards on the blue line when a defender suddenly caught an edge and fell over. It led the senior sniper to take a few strides toward the slot before unloading a wrist shot, finding twine mid-stick side.
However, of all of the Tattersall marks, his second was perhaps the most impressive. He pulled a toe drag to conceal the puck behind the heal of his stick, pulling Lacey all the way out of the net before casually flicking a backhander to the far side.
Another honorable mention was freshman forward Leo Ballaro, who threw himself into play and, at one point, pulled a shimmy to evade pressure that sent two Spaulding players knocking each other over. Ballaro even got his name chanted by the crowd, leading him to say afterwards that he wished he came to more Blackbirds home games growing up.
Ballaro and Murphy are part of a core of freshmen who not only made their home debuts Friday night, but established themselves as the ballasts of a team loaded with offensive talent from upperclassmen.
"They played really well, you know, all freshmen coming on the ice, first home varsity game, they showed a lot of guts today," Mooers said.
"Jonah Murphy came out, got us two goals — shout-out, he's on my little brother's bantam team," Mooers added with a chuckle. " ... It's really nice to see these kids grow up."