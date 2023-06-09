When dark clouds appeared on Cheshire County’s eastern horizon, they squandered Keene High School’s plans for an outdoor graduation on Alumni Field. The event moved into the gymnasium, a quick shift that underscored the Class of 2023’s experiences over the past four years.

“Not only have you persevered through a pandemic, you have helped re-establish Blackbird pride,” Cindy Gallagher, principal of Keene High, began in her welcome speech. “Your collective actions have modeled the true spirit of what we want all of our school community to demonstrate: kindness, leadership, equity and resilience.”

Valedictorian Ellie Fedrizzi

Valedictorian Ellie Fedrizzi delivers a speech comparing high school to learning to fly, ending by saying that their next adventure is not their landing pad but rather their opportunity to take off to their next steps in life.
Gwendolyn Walier

Gwendolyn Walier returns to her seat after receiving her diploma.

