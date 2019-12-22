The Cheshire County Addiction Assistance Recovery Initiative, known as ChAARI, was the brainchild of Southwestern Community Services, late Keene police chief Brian Costa, Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard and Cheshire County Sheriff Eliezer “Eli” Rivera. In this file photo from 2016, Rivera, from left, joins Southwestern Community Services Director Laurie Tyler, Costa and Howard for a roundtable discussion at the Keene police station about the heroin crisis and how it is changing the jobs of first responders.