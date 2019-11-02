After dropping its first six games, the Keene High football team finished its Division I season with a roar, coming from behind to down Spaulding High of Rochester 13-9 Friday night before a vocal crowd at Alumni Field.
The Blackbirds trailed 9-0 in the third quarter, when quarterback Tucker Brown hit wide receiver Dom Mutuski for a 45-yard touchdown pass that ignited the team. Keene controlled the rest of the game, on the ground, in the air and on defense.
What turned out to be the game-winning score was also set up by a Brown to Mutuski strike that brought the ball to the 3 yard line. From there, running back Cole Masterson took it in with 10:22 to play, giving Keene its 13-9 lead.
The Birds defense did the rest, shutting down Spaulding’s running game and making some couple outstanding plays on pass defense. They included a Brown interception in which he wrestled the football away from a Spaulding receiver with 3:43 left. The Birds then ran out the clock with a couple of first downs, with Brown taking a knee on the Spaulding 10 after a long run by Masterson.
Keene trailed 3-0 at the half when Spaulding’s Ryan Bernier kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out. The Red Raiders made it 9-0 when the Birds muffed a punt play and Spaulding returned it for a touchdown.
The Birds were coming off a 27-0 victory at Winnacunnet Regional last weekend, giving them a 2-6 mark in Division I and something to build on for next year. They won’t turn in their uniforms just yet, as there’s still the Turkey Tussle to come against Monadnock Regional High in Swanzey Center on Thanksgiving Day. The Red Raiders finished 1-7.
Also Friday night, in Swanzey Center, Monadnock Regional High took care of business against winless Kearsarge-Mount Royal, winning 36-6 to finish 6-3. The Huskies now await their quarterfinal-round playoff foe, with the Division III tournament beginning next weekend. Unofficially, Monadnock appears to have the No. 4 seed, which would give it a home game against either Stevens High of Claremont or Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton, which both finished 5-3.