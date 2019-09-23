It was quite a Saturday for the Keene High boys and girls cross country teams, even though they ran in meets nearly 100 miles from each other.
The boys went to the Amherst Invitational in Massachusetts and won the 23-team event, its first victory there since 2003. The boys have been running in the Amherst meet for 24 years.
Meanwhile, the girls raced in the 45th annual Manchester Invitational and claimed third place out of 28 teams in the large school division of the prestigious race.
For the boys, Jake Velazquez finished second at Hampshire College in Amherst for the second consecutive year, but ran a personal-best time ever over a 5K course. Velazquez finished 14 seconds behind winner William Chaffin of Concord-Carlisle, Mass. Velazquez was followed by Keene teammate Torin Kindopp in third, who posted a 16:03, and Nico Ramirez in sixth at 16:26.
Rounding out Keene’s top five scoring team members were Sergio Sartini in 24th place in 17:05 and Jonathan Hills in 32nd at 17:15.
Concord-Carlisle had won the previous two years Invitationals. Last year the Blackbirds finished second, and put winning this year’s Amherst Invitational as a primary season goal in its quest to win a N.H. Division 1 Championship, according to Coach Dave Goldsmith.
In Manchester, the Keene girls ran against teams from Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. This was the highest place for Blackbirds since 2009, when they also placed third. In a race with more than 200 runners, Keene placed four in the top 26.
Leading the way for Keene was Mikayla Randall (10th place), Amelia Opsahl (11th place), Hannah Shepard (23rd) and Reagan Hoy (26th). Also contributing to the strong showing for the varsity squad were Sofia Guardiano, Abby Martin and Mia Brown.
Keene races next Saturday at the Northfield Mount Hermon Invitational.