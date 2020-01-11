HENNIKER — Keene High School’s boys and girls Alpine ski teams each took second place Thursday in a Division I meet at Pats Peak. Both finished behind Bedford, considered by many the top program in the state.
The Keene boys were paced by top 20 finishes from Kari Trotter (11), Nick Drummond (12), Noah Kress (15) and Luke Petrovich (18). Jack Lyons actually had the best run of the day for Keene, finishing 9th in the second heat at 28.89; but a fall in his first run put him out of contention.
Emma Rose Greenwood led the girls, with a third-place finish. Also in the top 20 for Keene were Claire Mills (14), Fallon Smith (15) and Ava Vitters (19).
FRANCESTOWN — Conval High School girls dominated in the individual slalom competition last Friday at Crotched Mountain.
First place went to Molly Dishong, second place to Rosie Crooker and fourth place went to Ella Dishong.