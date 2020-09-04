While the vast majority of 20-something New Hampshire natives leave their home state for other pastures, Jordan Sharra decided not only to stay but open her door and let the community in.
Sharra, 24, helps operate the family business, The Arlington Inn and Tavern in Winchester, which opened last summer, starting with boarding guests and the unveiling of the restaurant a few weeks later. It’s located in a historic 1810 home on Main Street. Sharra’s parents, Margaret and Scott, bought the property in 2007; her mom and grandmother had a dream of converting it into an inn.
“My gram passed in 2008, so it wasn’t the right time (to open an inn),” says Sharra.
Plus, there was the problem of the foundation that needed rehabbing, let along the rest of the building.
After attending college in Florida for two years, Sharra moved back to New Hampshire to attend Southern New Hampshire University for a year before finishing a degree in business management at Keene State College.
She learned the ropes of the service industry working as a server for three years at the Rustic Table, a restaurant in town.
“I didn’t want to leave the area, and I had no idea what to do (for a career),” she says.
When the family’s dream of opening an inn was revived when the building’s foundation was repaired three years ago, Sharra’s response was modest.
“I couldn’t picture anyone else doing it,” she says of running the inn. “I needed that little push to commit. It just felt right.”
With the help of family and friends, Sharra dove right into the task, researching everything from room pricing to guest services that should be offered and all the details in between. She obtained a business name and license and attorney to apply for an LLC.
After more renovations, including converting a carriage house into apartments, Sharra opened the inn last summer to a warm reception.
The inn has seen a steady stream of guests since then, she notes, mainly out-of-towners visiting family locally.
While Sharra, who is the inn’s legal owner, says she does “the books, numbers and front-end stuff” at the Arlington, she also oversees all the operations. She ensures guests have everything they need for an outstanding experience at the inn. She is the face of the inn, further evidenced by comments from guests who gave the inn its five-star review rating on Trip Advisor: “The owner, Jordan, is warm and friendly and had fresh coffee made every morning,” wrote one.
Launching the business has most certainly been a family affair. Her brother and sister, Chris and Brooke Sharra, also run the inn; her uncle, Jim Shannon, handled all of the building’s electrical needs; her brother-in-law, Todd Snowling, salvaged the original pine flooring and reinstalled it upstairs. Each of the guest rooms is named for a family member.
“We’re very welcoming and down-to-earth,” she says of herself, her siblings and her staff.
While there have been challenges, like when she had to jump behind the line and cook while her chef was out for six weeks, Sharra enjoys her work and feels at home doing it. She can’t beat the three-mile commute to work from her parents’ house where she lives, either.
“It’s meant to be,” she says.
Her hospitality extends to her hiring of the inn’s staff, which includes a line cook who is a Thayer High School graduate she decided to give a shot and a childhood friend who works there as a server, dishwasher and housekeeper.
“I’m supportive of my community — I was born and raised here,” she says.
Sharra has also been a member of Winchester’s planning board for the past two years (she won on a write-in with 17 votes), with one year left in her term. She plans to run for re-election.
This year she’s working on the issue of creating multi-family housing in town.
For the past four years, she’s coached the middle school boy’s basketball team; she is also a substitute teacher at the school.
“Through coaching and volunteering, I can make an impact,” she says.
Her goal is the same as most business owners: to grow. She hopes to host weddings at the inn this year, starting with a reception she’ll host for her sister in May.
“I’ll continue to give back to the community that raised and educated me, which I think is so important,” she says.
So is making people happy.
“I love when guests come in and say how good the food is and that a brother-sister duo can work well together,” she says. “It’s always been about helping people enjoy themselves — that’s what I’m about and what my family has taught me.”
Nicole Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.