Dr. Jonathan Norris, of Montshire Pediatric Dentistry, is “Doctor Jonny” to his patients, who are mostly 12 years old and younger. But with everyone else, he drops the “Dr.”
“We’re all people,” says the fast-talking 39-year-old at his practice at 340 West St.
Norris says he retains his medical prefix with his patients in the spirit of respecting one’s elders, but he prefers that his fellow adults find him approachable.
“We all have ego; everybody does,” he says. “But, golly, we don’t need any more of it.”
Norris’ humility — and how it drives him in his practice as a pediatric dentist — is among the reasons he has been named a Business Journal Trendsetter for 2020.
His friend, Dylan Eastman, of Winchester, New Hampshire, a designer and builder who worked on the West Street office, nominated him as a Trendsetter. Eastman applauds his friend’s courage for starting his own practice.
“I just like that everything he does, he gives it his all,” Eastman says. “He could have put it on cruise control and gone to work for someone else. But he is doing his thing, not waiting for doors to open — he is going out and opening them himself.”
Norris opened Montshire Pediatric Dentistry on West Street in August 2018. He had left a position as an associate at Spence Dental in Claremont, New Hampshire, and invited his friend, fellow pediatric dentist, Dr. Colin Boswell, to take his place. The next year, Boswell took over as owner of Spence Dental, and the practice later merged with Montshire Pediatric Dentistry.
The practice founded by Norris started with 11 patients at its West Street office and now has more than 2,400 in Keene and more than 4,100 patients in Claremont, where Boswell still works.
This spring, the Keene practice will move into a larger space at 165 Winchester St., the former home of Andy’s Cycle. Norris hopes to leave West Street by April.
Norris credits the growth of clientele to his and Boswell’s use of a liquid antibiotic called silver diamine fluoride, which he says can treat and reverse tooth decay if caught early enough. The non-invasive approach saves parents money and children from the frights of drills or surgery.
He notes that a dentist makes around $20 applying an antibiotic, as opposed to a few hundred dollars filling a tooth.
“It’s a perverse disincentive,” he says.
The effort to provide affordable treatment supports a motto at the practice: “Every child is welcome” — stated on its website in all caps. Also in support of this idea, the practice accepts state insurance, or Medicaid, which Norris said pays roughly 40% of what a dentist might typically make on a procedure.
“You don’t choose the situation you’re born into,” he says. “Children are essentially victims.”
Norris, who was born in Pennsylvania, grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck. As a child, he wore hand-me-downs, and his family did not go out to restaurants or take regular vacations. His mother was a special education teacher who took time away from her career to stay home and raise her children, and his father was an electrical salesman. Due to his father’s job, his family moved from Pennsylvania to Texas to New Jersey, then back to Pennsylvania all by the time Norris was 11.
Norris and his wife, Sara, who formerly worked in early childhood and now does the scheduling and other administrative tasks at the dental practice, live in Westmoreland with their two daughters: Thompson, 12, and Holden, 8. He acknowledges that his schooling and residencies caused his older daughter to endure several moves, as he did for his father’s job. He recalls the stress of feeling like an outsider at every new school, and for this reason, plans to stay in this area.
“It’s a deliberate and intentional effort to give her that peace, that stability,” he says.
Growing up, he says he did not know his family was living paycheck to paycheck. He found out later in life.
“My parents loved me, and they didn’t want me to take that on,” he says.
Norris majored in history at James Madison University in Virginia. After graduating with his bachelor’s degree, he realized he had two financially sustainable options: teaching or law. Neither appealed, so he worked three jobs: one as a forklift operator, another at a catering company, and the third at a FedEx facility.
As he thought about what would be fulfilling, he recalled a transformative surgery on his jaws at age 17. His top jaw, the maxilla, had grown at a faster pace than the bottom jaw, the mandible, having a stark effect on his physical appearance. Both jaws had to be broken and repositioned to correct his bite. Norris now has 20 screws in his mouth.
“Having that surgery, it helped my confidence,” he says. “It helped me feel better about myself. It’s really that simple.”
He considered a career in dentistry. He says he likes working with his hands and helping people, and he liked the idea of being his own boss.
“I wouldn’t say I’m a great boss, but I would say I have the intention,” he says. “I know what it’s like to be an employee and a staff member.”
Norris is also a staff dentist at Springfield Hospital, Valley Regional Hospital, Alice Peck Day Hospital, Cheshire Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Monadnock Community Hospital.
Norris earned his doctorate of dental surgery from Virginia Commonwealth University-Medical College in Richmond, Virginia, and completed his first residency through the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
He then spent three years in active duty, which stationed him in Goldsboro, North Carolina. During that time, he says he had adult patients who were wary of dentists due to unpleasant experiences as children. He was also a volunteer at a Native American health center and a community liaison, which sent him into schools to educate children about dentists. He found the younger crowd to be a good match for his high energy.
He credits these experiences for inspiring him to pursue pediatrics. He completed his pediatric residency through New York University Lutheran at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.
He describes his job as twofold: tending to children’s dental needs and ensuring a positive experience. For the latter, for example, he adjusts his approach for children who are especially quiet or anxious.
“What one 4-year-old can tolerate is not the same as what another 4-year-old can tolerate,” he says. “You can’t paint with a broad stroke.”
Over a patient’s chair, a flat-screen television is mounted on the ceiling so youngsters can watch a program of their choosing. There are toys in the treatment rooms, as well as the waiting room. Norris says he allows adults into the treatment rooms with their children and has the toys available for siblings or other young charges.
“I have nothing to hide,” Norris says. “I have parents that hold their child’s hand. It’s cool. I’ll even explain what I’m doing as I’m doing it.”
After successful dental exams and cleanings, children can choose a book to take home. Selections available on a recent day included “Julie of the Wolves,” “Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator” and “Artemis Fowl.” Norris prefers the educational value of books to the novelty of small toys.
“Honestly, a pediatric dentist product is not the filling. It’s not the cap. It’s not the extraction. It’s the child,” he says. “All the best dentistry I’ve ever done has fallen out.”
Gena Mangiaratti writes from Brattleboro, Vermont