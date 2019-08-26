SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox let one of the biggest opportunities of the season slip away Sunday afternoon.
The Indians, Rays and A’s all lost, paving the way for the Sox to pick up a crucial game in the wild card standings. All they had to do was sweep the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, where it felt like a home game for the Sox as their fans flooded the ballpark all weekend.
But the lack of depth at the bottom of the roster struck again, as it has so many times this season.
Brian Johnson continues to be ineffective. He put the Sox in a three-run hole before recording his first out, and they couldn’t climb out in a 3-1 loss to end the series.
The Sox remain six games back in the wild card standings with exactly 30 games to play.
Other than a solo homer by J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning, the Sox never threatened until Brock Holt entered the game.
Pinch-hitting to start the eighth inning, Holt dropped a single into left field. Mookie Betts then hit a weak grounder to third, but Manny Machado made a lazy effort and never squared his body to the ball, instead making a weak stab as it deflected off his glove.
But against flame-throwing reliever Andres Munoz, Rafael Devers hit into a double play the very next at-bat. And after Xander Bogaerts walked, Martinez struck out on a slider 3 feet off the plate, stranding the tying run on first.
Kirby Yates, who blew the game Saturday when Holt hit a ninth-inning home run, locked this one down to ensure the Sox would not gain ground in the standings.
Two of the Padres’ three first-inning runs scored on a homer by Machado, who connected on a 74 mph curve and blasted it into the left field bleachers. Johnson lasted two more innings before being pulled from the mound.
The Red Sox are off today and resume play Tuesday in Colorado.