Name: John Therriault
Age: 65
How long have you lived in Keene: 9 Years
Family: Married, 3 Children, 5 Grandchildren
Education: BS in Ocean Engineering, US Naval Academy, MBA Binghamton University
Occupation: Retired, Former General Manager at Janos Technology, Keene
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Monadnock Beekeepers’ Association, Monadnock United Way (2017), Keene City Republicans, Cheshire County Republicans
Public/government service: US Navy Pilot (1976-1983), Pollinator Education at area elementary and high schools
1. Why are you running for an at-large seat on the City Council?
I am running to keep Keene a special place to live. For the last few years the city has been static, yet our property taxes continue to go up. I believe long term incumbency on the City Council is part of the problem. I have expertise in business recruitment and lean manufacturing processes that could be used to broaden the tax base and make the delivery of essential city services more efficient and cost effective. I retired to Keene because the city is a special place to live. I expect to spend the rest of my life here and I want to do my part to keep the city vibrant and thriving. If elected, I will serve no more than two terms.
2. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
The City Council has an integral role to play in the recruitment of business to the city. Specifically council members can attend industry conventions and solicit companies that are interested in basing a business site in New England. City Councilors can also provide a point of contact to businesses in transition to Keene, to help with navigating the bureaucracy and getting integrated with the business web within the City and County.
3. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
The City Council should have a strong focus on how to make the delivery of essential city services as efficient as possible. Tax payer dollars should not be squandered because “that’s the way we have always done this or that.” There are innovative business tools that could be used to streamline the delivery of services but the direction and interest in making improvements has to come from the top and must involve the Mayor, the City Council and the City Manager.