As we ramp up production of hypodermic needles and syringes to support the Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, Smiths Medical is grateful we can provide employment opportunities for members of the Keene community. We’re currently hiring assemblers, machine operators and line technicians for all shifts with emphasis on 2nd and 3rd. Anyone interested in joining Smiths Medical to play an impactful role in our response to COVID-19 can apply at www.smiths-medical.com/careers.