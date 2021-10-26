Jo Ann Hebert hits hole-in-one at Bretwood Saturday By Sentinel Staff Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jo Ann Hebert hit a hole-in-one on the 13th hole of Bretwood’s North Course Saturday.She hit the 85-yard hole with a 28 degree hybrid. Hebert was playing with Barbara Patnode and Judy Boufford. — Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jo Ann Hebert Hole In One Barbara Patnode Judy Boufford North Hybrid Recommended for you Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! (Final poll of the fall season!) You voted: Wyatt Burbank, ConVal golf Kyle Foster, Keene golf Jager Klema, Fall Mountain boys soccer Phoebe Rigg, Keene volleyball Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCheshire Medical shifts to strictest COVID-related visitation status"Ribs" should never be a four-letter wordGas outage affects 1,000 customers across KeeneDrag queens give stories some sparkle in BrattleboroUnlike other states, NH, Vt. not yet seeing clear downward COVID trendKeene officials to take up resident's pitch for outdoor smoking ban downtownAgreement positions Monadnock Family Services, Antioch for major movesFitzwilliam auto-restoration shop to celebrate grand openingTroy Deli and Marketplace under new ownershipCheshire County awards federal COVID relief grants to businesses, nonprofits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No