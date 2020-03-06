Name: Jim Carley
Age: 60
How long have you lived in Keene: 9 years
Family: Wife Dana, sons Shane, Justin and Taylor (all graduates of Keene High)
Education: B.S. and M.Ed., both from Penn State University
Occupation: Associate Director for Facilities and Business Operations at Keene State College
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Member of several higher education professional organizations — APPA, NACAS, NASPA, and ACUHO-I — and the NEA
Public/government service: Nine years on Marlborough School Board (seven as chairperson), six years on Keene School Board (member of the Finance Committee and chairperson for the Building Facilities and Ancillary Services Committee, board liaison to Community Education and the Preschool)
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
Serving and supporting the local community is very important to me. I believe the skillset I bring to the board in the areas of facilities repair, renovation and construction, budget management, contract negotiation and oversight, and labor relations has served the district well. Diving in to the details and fine-print is a strength of mine, and I welcome the opportunity to try new ways of doing things. I am willing to challenge the administration, staff, and my fellow board members, and am not afraid to make difficult and unpopular decisions if it is in the best interests of the students and taxpayers.
My goal is to provide an environment in which students have the opportunity to achieve their maximum potential without losing sight of the fact that we have a significant population of taxpayers for whom any tax increase is an immense burden.
If reelected I will continue to prioritize the life safety and learning environment needs of our students and teachers. In addition, I want to examine our increasing special ed costs, identify ways to inspire better labor/management relations, and find new ways to reach out to the community to both keep them informed and get them more involved.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
No. But I do believe we need to watch it like a hawk.
Our Business Office and cost center managers do a very good job putting together budgets that meet the needs of the students and district. The board then reviews those budgets in depth to ensure that we are getting the best value for the taxpayers’ dollar. Could we spend more? Yes. There are always amenities and programs we could add that would enhance the students learning opportunities. Could we spend less? Absolutely. But at what cost to the students, their learning environment, and their future. Schools today are charged with doing much more than teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic. The social ills that affect our society are unfortunately carried over into our classrooms, from pre-K to the high school and beyond. Like it or not, that requires programs and personnel.
The budget must be closely monitored to ensure it reflects the needs of the student population we serve — and that has to remain a primary focus of each member of the board.
Given the public pushback the board and district have received on moves such as changing school start times and moving to competency-based student assessments, do you feel there needs to be a different approach to involving the community in major decisions?
The issues cited provide good examples of something that was done well and something that should have been done better. The start time issue was discussed at the board level for three years before a final decision was made, and that decision only came after the involvement of a community advocacy group, numerous information sessions, a survey that received thousands of responses, newsletters newspaper articles, discussions on the radio, and plenty of science to back up the change. The majority of the pushback came from those who didn’t like the final decision, not because people didn’t know about it. That’s not to say it was done perfectly, but this type of approach can certainly serve as a template for handling significant issues in the future.
The move to competency-based assessments was not handled nearly as well. It’s pretty clear the board and administration needed to do much more to get the word out and ensure that the various constituencies were heard, understood, and felt that they were able to impact the final outcome.
Bottom line: The district needs to find additional and better ways to involve and communicate with the community.
The Keene Education Association, a union, has raised concerns about workplace safety, amid reports of injuries to teachers. Should the district do more to address those concerns and, if so, what should that be?
No member of our community – be they a student, teacher, staff person or administrator – should feel unsafe in our schools. The Department of Labor report cited a number of areas where the district needed to make improvements, and the administration moved quickly to address them. But the issue goes beyond structural, policy, or procedure concerns. The bigger issue revolves around the level of trust amongst teachers, staff, administrators and the board.
As a result of the DoL report, the KEA, board, and administration agreed to form a working group to look at the current state of affairs that exists between them. Once underway it is hoped that we will be able to develop ways to better communicate and work together to address concerns when they are minor rather than major issues. Everyone involved has expressed their willingness to make this work, and the constituencies share common goals. For my money working together face-to-face is the best approach. My understanding is they have meet three times, and the meetings have gone well. I look forward to the results of their efforts.