Name: Jaclyn Headings
Age: 53
How long have you lived in Keene: Ten years
Family: Proud mom of two kids: Connor (KHS senior enrolling at Wentworth Institute of Technology in the fall), Sophie (KHS freshman)
Education: Keene State College, 1989 BA psychology
Occupation: Senior Software Support analyst at Jenzabar, Inc. (Higher Ed Administrative software)
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
St. James Episcopal Church- parishioner. Vestry Board member (2014-2018. Three years as clerk).
Keene Middle School- Parent group coordinator school years 2017-18 & 2018-19
MoCo Arts- Parent volunteer, Development Committee member and “Lights, Camera, Keene!” event committee.
Public/government service: none
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
Public education is something I’ve always been passionate about. Keene students are collectively ALL our children and that will always be at the forefront of my decisions if I’m elected to the board. As a parent, I bring an important voice to the table.
One of the reasons I moved to Keene was the quality of the public school system. I’ve been interested in joining the school board for several years, and now I have the time to fully commit myself to serving the community.
My priority will be improving communication between the community and the school board. I would like the school board to seek more teacher input about what tools they could use to be more effective teachers, and invest in training to improve classroom safety. I feel we need to ensure our teachers and staff receive good compensation so we can attract and retain excellent educators in Keene. Finally, I feel the arts are an important part of a great public school system, so I would prioritize continued funding for all of the arts programs in the schools.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
It’s important the budget is built with intention to ensure our students are getting the best possible educational outcomes. We need to balance the needs of our teachers and students without overburdening taxpayers. The Cheshire Career Center, Special Ed and IEP programs should be fully funded. Higher level courses for college-bound students should also be included in the budget. Investing in teachers’ continuing education and professional development pays off with our students learning new content and being prepared for the 21st century workforce.
My full-time job requires me to solve problems and find creative solutions. These skills transfer well with budgeting decisions. Fresh eyes help see ways to reduce costs. I would like to avoid hiring consultants and going into arbitration until all internal avenues or community input and skills have been used. This money is better spent supporting our students and teachers.
We need to be proactive with maintaining and upgrading our buildings to improve safety, energy efficiency and expensive deferred maintenance. When we have a good school district, more people want to live and work here. This increases property values, attracts new business, and helps retain great staff.
Given the public pushback the board and district have received on moves such as changing school start times and moving to competency-based student assessments, do you feel there needs to be a different approach to involving the community in major decisions?
Communication is critical for any organization and there’s always room for improvement. I feel it’s important to disseminate information clearly, repeatedly and in multiple formats (text, email, social media, paper, etc). Public forums are critical. In addition, let’s make use of current technology and host webinars/ZOOM CALLS to connect with stakeholders ‘where they are’.
Feedback and participation from community members is a valuable part of the equation. Then the educational policy decisions need to be decided by teachers and administrators because they’re the professionals.
The Keene Education Association, a union, has raised concerns about workplace safety, amid reports of injuries to teachers. Should the district do more to address those concerns and, if so, what should that be?
Safety in schools is a national issue and not unique to Keene. We need to make a paradigm shift in how we support our teachers and staff and recognize that workplace injuries (emotional and physical) are happening within the schools. Many students are dealing with chronic stress/trauma at home (abuses, food/housing insecurities, etc). This trauma manifests as bad behavior and sometimes physical and emotional attacks directed at school staff. The Keene Board of Education needs to take steps to implement a trauma informed school program. Providing mental health/behavior specialists in the schools, safe spaces, mindfulness and teaching our kids how to cope with their emotions is paramount. In addition, school staff need to feel they can report incidents and be respected and heard without repercussions to their employment. A review of current protocols should be performed. The Keene Board of Education needs to include the various unions in discussions and decision-making.