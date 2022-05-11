We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
STODDARD — An incumbent selectboard member fended off a challenge at the polls at town hall Tuesday.
Robert Fee edged out Margo Santoro, a former board member, 112 to 104, for a three-year term in the only contested race on the ballot.
Elected without opposition were Daniel Eaton for a two-year term as moderator (186 votes), Dean Dorman for a three-year term as a trustee of the public library (184 votes), Kaitlyn Hayes for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (188 votes) and Jason Russell for a two-year term on the planning board (171 votes). Elected by write-in were Terri LaRoche for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (five votes), Terri LaRoche (six votes) and Jason Kovarik (two votes) for three-year terms on the planning board, and Carolyn Ewels (18 votes), Bobbie Ewels (20 votes) and Jim Anderson (18 votes) for cemetery-commission terms of one, two and three years, respectively.
Reached by The Sentinel on Tuesday night, Santoro congratulated Fee and said she will not seek a recount. She noted that she just bought a camper and plans to do a lot of traveling.
Voters will reconvene at Faulkner Elementary at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, for the annual town meeting.