Town meeting 2022

STODDARD — An incumbent selectboard member fended off a challenge at the polls at town hall Tuesday.

Robert Fee edged out Margo Santoro, a former board member, 112 to 104, for a three-year term in the only contested race on the ballot.

Elected without opposition were Daniel Eaton for a two-year term as moderator (186 votes), Dean Dorman for a three-year term as a trustee of the public library (184 votes), Kaitlyn Hayes for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (188 votes) and Jason Russell for a two-year term on the planning board (171 votes). Elected by write-in were Terri LaRoche for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (five votes), Terri LaRoche (six votes) and Jason Kovarik (two votes) for three-year terms on the planning board, and Carolyn Ewels (18 votes), Bobbie Ewels (20 votes) and Jim Anderson (18 votes) for cemetery-commission terms of one, two and three years, respectively.

Reached by The Sentinel on Tuesday night, Santoro congratulated Fee and said she will not seek a recount. She noted that she just bought a camper and plans to do a lot of traveling.

Voters will reconvene at Faulkner Elementary at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, for the annual town meeting.

