IN THE BOX

Keene Swamp Bats vs.

North Adams SteepleCats

at Alumni Field, Keene

Box Score:

North Adams — 0-1-1-0-0-0-1-0-5 — 8

Keene — 3-0-1-5-0-1-0-2-X — 12

WP: Zach Messinger LP: Alex Gomes

K: 7-4 (W3) NA: 8-4 (L3)

Attendance: 527

Player Stats:

Keene

David Bedgood — 2-3, 2B, HR, 3R, RBI

Seth Caddell — 2-4, HR, 2R, RBI

Brandon Smith — 2-5, HR, R, 2RBI

Andrew MacNeil — 1-4, HR, R, RBI

Mitchell Golden — 2-3, 3B, R, 2RBI

Messinger — W, 6IP, 2R, 0ER, 5H, 1BB, 5K

North Adams

Sam Punzi — 1-5, HR, R, 3RBI

Game Notes:

— After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Bats extended their streak of scoring first to seven straight games. The team has struck first in nine of its 11 games so far, going 6-3 in those games.

— Keene shortstop Kyle Ball, second baseman Bedgood and first baseman Logan Mathieu combined to turn three inning-ending double plays – two 4-6-3 plays and one 6-4-3. All three plays came with a runner on third base threatening to score if the play wasn’t executed.

Quote of the Day:

“It’s a lot more fun when you’re hitting the ball and you’re winning ballgames, so I think everyone’s gotten a lot more happier and a lot more focused on these last games and we’re doing a great job at the plate.”

— Mitchell Golden, Swamp Bats designated hitter

Next Game:

Tonight: vs. North Adams, 6:30, Alumni Field