IN THE BOX
Keene Swamp Bats vs.
North Adams SteepleCats
at Alumni Field, Keene
Box Score:
North Adams — 0-1-1-0-0-0-1-0-5 — 8
Keene — 3-0-1-5-0-1-0-2-X — 12
WP: Zach Messinger LP: Alex Gomes
K: 7-4 (W3) NA: 8-4 (L3)
Attendance: 527
Player Stats:
Keene
David Bedgood — 2-3, 2B, HR, 3R, RBI
Seth Caddell — 2-4, HR, 2R, RBI
Brandon Smith — 2-5, HR, R, 2RBI
Andrew MacNeil — 1-4, HR, R, RBI
Mitchell Golden — 2-3, 3B, R, 2RBI
Messinger — W, 6IP, 2R, 0ER, 5H, 1BB, 5K
North Adams
Sam Punzi — 1-5, HR, R, 3RBI
Game Notes:
— After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Bats extended their streak of scoring first to seven straight games. The team has struck first in nine of its 11 games so far, going 6-3 in those games.
— Keene shortstop Kyle Ball, second baseman Bedgood and first baseman Logan Mathieu combined to turn three inning-ending double plays – two 4-6-3 plays and one 6-4-3. All three plays came with a runner on third base threatening to score if the play wasn’t executed.
Quote of the Day:
“It’s a lot more fun when you’re hitting the ball and you’re winning ballgames, so I think everyone’s gotten a lot more happier and a lot more focused on these last games and we’re doing a great job at the plate.”
— Mitchell Golden, Swamp Bats designated hitter
Next Game:
Tonight: vs. North Adams, 6:30, Alumni Field