IN THE BOX
Keene Swamp Bats vs.
North Adams SteepleCats,
at Alumni Field, Keene
Box Score:
North Adams — 0-1-0-0-0-0-2-0-0-0-1 — 4
Keene — 0-0-0-2-0-1-0-0-0-0-0 — 3
WP: Madison Jeffrey LP: Marc Davis
NA: 9-4 (W1) K: 7-5 (L1)
Attendance: 608
Player Stats:
Keene
Paul Kosanovich — 6.2IP, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 4K
Michael Bacica — 3.1IP, 0ER, 1BB, 2K
Davis — L, 1.0IP, 1R, 0ER
Tommy Joseph — 0-3, 2R
Will Wagner — 2-4, R
North Adams
Mason Ronan — 5IP, 2ER, 3H, 3BB, 6K
Jacob Abbott — 2IP, 1ER, 1H, 3BB, 2K
Jeffrey — W, 4IP, 0ER, 1H, 2BB, 5K
Josh Loeffler — 1-5, 2RBI
Game Notes:
Both teams played their first extra-inning game this season. This year, the NECBL is using a new extra-inning format where both teams begin each inning with a runner on second base, and if the game goes 11 innings without a winner, it ends in a tie.
The winning run was scored on a groundout to the shortstop by Loeffler in the top of the 11th inning. Although Keene shortstop Kyle Ball checked pinch-runner Tre Kirklin at third before throwing out Loeffler, Kirklin still took off for home and beat the throw to the plate.
Swamp Bats catcher Seth Caddell was ejected in the top of the 11th for arguing against Kirklin being called safe at the plate. Pinch-hitter Logan Mathieu was ejected in the bottom half after striking out for the second out of the inning. Both players are expected to face one-game suspensions.
Quote of the Day:
“Good game. Both teams played hard, and we let some things get under our skin, in reference to the guy behind the plate, but he doesn’t win and lose it. That’s something we’ve got to work on when it gets out of hand.”
— Swamp Bats Manager Gary Calhoun
Next Game:
Tonight: at Upper Valley, 6 p.m., Maxfield Sports Complex, White River Junction, Vt.