IN THE BOX

Keene Swamp Bats vs. Valley Blue Sox at Alumni Field, Keene

Box Score:

Valley — 0-0-1-4-6-1-0-0-0 — 12

Keene — 0-1-0-3-0-1-0-5-0 — 10

WP: Jackson Svete LP: Paul Kosanovich SV: Rob Griswold

K: 4-4 V: 6-2; attendance: 607

Player Stats:

Keene

Brandon Smith — 3-5, 2HR, 3R, 3RBI

Kyle Ball — 2-5, 2R, RBI

David Matthews — 1-1, 2B, R, RBI

Seth Caddell — 1-4, 2RBI

Valley

Dakota Mulcay — 2-4, 2HR, 3R, 5RBI

Cody Littlejohn — 1-5, R, 3RBI

Richard Constantine — 3-3, 3R

Game Notes:

This game marked the debut of Caddell, a catcher from East Carolina University who had a delayed arrival after his college team made it to the NCAA Super Regionals. Up to this point, Matt Trehub played all seven of the team’s games behind the plate, hitting .208/.367/.250. The Bats are still waiting on another catcher, Vanderbilt’s Dominic Keegan, who is competing in the College World Series.

The Blue Sox had no home runs this season before Mulcay hit his two dingers this game: a solo shot in the third and a grand slam in the fourth that would drive in the winning runs.

Quote of the Day:

“In the middle, we just didn’t throw strikes. We did a great job coming back and staying with it, and of course they made some miscues defensively, but in this park, the game’s never over.” — Keene Manager Gary Calhoun

Next Game:

Tonight: vs. Sanford, 6:30, Alumni Field