Keene Swamp Bats vs. Valley Blue Sox at Alumni Field, Keene
Box Score:
Valley — 0-0-1-4-6-1-0-0-0 — 12
Keene — 0-1-0-3-0-1-0-5-0 — 10
WP: Jackson Svete LP: Paul Kosanovich SV: Rob Griswold
K: 4-4 V: 6-2; attendance: 607
Player Stats:
Keene
Brandon Smith — 3-5, 2HR, 3R, 3RBI
Kyle Ball — 2-5, 2R, RBI
David Matthews — 1-1, 2B, R, RBI
Seth Caddell — 1-4, 2RBI
Valley
Dakota Mulcay — 2-4, 2HR, 3R, 5RBI
Cody Littlejohn — 1-5, R, 3RBI
Richard Constantine — 3-3, 3R
Game Notes:
This game marked the debut of Caddell, a catcher from East Carolina University who had a delayed arrival after his college team made it to the NCAA Super Regionals. Up to this point, Matt Trehub played all seven of the team’s games behind the plate, hitting .208/.367/.250. The Bats are still waiting on another catcher, Vanderbilt’s Dominic Keegan, who is competing in the College World Series.
The Blue Sox had no home runs this season before Mulcay hit his two dingers this game: a solo shot in the third and a grand slam in the fourth that would drive in the winning runs.
Quote of the Day:
“In the middle, we just didn’t throw strikes. We did a great job coming back and staying with it, and of course they made some miscues defensively, but in this park, the game’s never over.” — Keene Manager Gary Calhoun
Next Game:
Tonight: vs. Sanford, 6:30, Alumni Field