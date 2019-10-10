Box score:
Framingham State — 0-0 — 0
Keene State — 5-3 — 0
K: 4-7 F: 2-8-1
Player stats:
Mandi Dovas — 2G (53’, 57’)
Sarah Carron — 1G (17’) 1A
Patricia Norton — 1G (35’) 1A
Jordyn Abasciano — 1G (41’) 1A
Amanda Marshall — 2A
Kaliana Palhof — 1G (9’)
Victoria Reynolds — 1G (30’)
Ashley Bates — 1G (72’)
Rebecca Freitas — 1A
Marianna Panakis — 1A
Rachel Braun — 1A
Shelby Offord — W, 2SV
Rebecca Koziara — 6SV
Game notes:
This was Keene State’s highest-scoring game of the season, and its first shutout on defense.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Owls, all of them 2-1 losses.
Dovas became the third Keene State player to score multiple goals in a game — after Reynolds did so in a 5-3 win over Lasell on Sept. 7 and Palhof did in a 4-1 win over Emmanuel (Mass.) on Sept. 10
Quote of the day:
“We’ve been so unlucky, the last four games we lost by one goal, and we outshot three of those four opponents. So, we’ve been creating opportunities, we just haven’t been finishing. Tonight, I think we finished well.”
— Denise Lyons, Keene State Head Coach
Next game:
Saturday, 1 p.m., vs. Eastern Connecticut State