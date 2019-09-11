Keene vs. Merrimack,
at Scripture Field, Keene
Box score:
Merrimack — 0-0 — 0
Keene — 1-0 — 1
Keene: 3-0 Merrimack: 1-2
Player stats:
Graham Swiger — Goal (20th minute)
Devin McLaughlin — Assist
Charlie Zierzchowski — SO, 6 SV
Game notes:
The Blackbirds are one win away from matching their season-opening win streak from last year, despite averaging 2.67 fewer goals per game through their first three games (4.33 in 2018, 1.67 in ’19)
Swiger’s goal was his second of the season. The Birds’ other three goals have come from fellow junior and co-captain Jonas O’Mara.
Zwierzchowski recorded his second shutout of the season, after a season-opening 2-0 win over Exeter on Friday where he tallied about 10 saves.
Quote of the day:
“I thought it was an improvement from our game [Monday]. We fixed some mistakes that were happening in [Monday’s] game and I thought defensively our shape was good. It was fun, it was a fun, exciting game.” — Keene Coach Ben Pierce
Next game:
Saturday, 2 p.m., at Bishop Guertin