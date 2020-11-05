Lions QB Stafford back on reserve/COVID-19 list
DETROIT — Matthew Stafford is back on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a virus he did not catch.
The Detroit Lions on Wednesday placed Stafford on the listing for the second time in three months, but there is hope the quarterback still can play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Stafford did not test positive for the novel coronavirus, his wife, Kelly, said in an Instagram video, but was in close contact with someone who did. ESPN first reported news of the close contact.
Per NFL rules, Stafford must isolate for five days from the date of last contact, which ESPN reported was Monday. If he continues to test negative daily, he will be eligible to rejoin the team Sunday.
49ers place Williams, Aiyuk on COVID-19 list
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers placed three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, including two more offensive starters that will have to miss the game Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.
Receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed on the list causing the 49ers to close their facilities and cancel their walk through earlier in the day. Later in the afternoon, left tackle Trent Williams and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were added to the list as a result of the league’s contact tracing for Bourne’s case. Samuel had already been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.
NBA, players trying to finalize a Dec. 22 start
The NBA’s Board of Governors will hold a meeting Thursday while players around the league continue discussions on what’s rapidly considered an inevitability — a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season.
By playing a 72-game schedule beginning Dec. 22 instead of opting for 60 games beginning in January, the NBA is looking at more than $500 million more in revenue, according to people with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly.
To keep the league’s salary cap from cratering, players will also sacrifice part of their salaries, which will be put into escrow accounts.