Impact of legalizing xylazine, fentanyl test strips to be seen
Test strips that can detect the presence of the opioid fentanyl and tranquilizer xylazine are now legal in the Granite State.
On Aug. 4, Gov. Chris Sununu signed House Bill 287, of which N.H. Rep. Jodi Newell, D-Keene, was the prime sponsor. Before that, test strips were considered drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possessing them could result in up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
Advocates say the change makes it easier for people to make informed choices about the drugs they consume.
However, people working in substance-use harm reduction in the Monadnock Region are unsure whether the change will have much impact for people using drugs.
“I haven’t seen the impact” of test strips, said Jayson Pratt, CEO of Anew Behavioral Health in Keene.
Anything that could help people use drugs in a less risky way is beneficial, according to Pratt, yet he said few people in the throes of opioid addiction are mindful enough to take precautions.
Although some people who use stimulants like cocaine or methamphetamine want to avoid fentanyl, most opioid users have accepted the risks of the powerful synthetic opioid, according to Sam Lake, executive director of the Keene Serenity Center.
Some people will avoid xylazine, known as tranq, while others seek it out because it prolongs the high from fentanyl, Lake said.
Still, Pratt said, test-strip legalization — like any other harm reduction effort — is a positive step.
“We want to keep people alive,” he said.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.