Name: Ian Freeman
Age: 39
How long have you lived in Keene: Since 2006
Family: Dog
Education: School of Life
Occupation: Ambassador at Bitcoin Embassy NH, Minister, and Talk Show Host
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Cheshire TV Board of Directors, New Hampshire Liberty Party
Public/government service: Did not answer.
1. Why are you running for an at-large seat on the City Council?
It’s time to end the insane prohibitions currently harming peaceful people and leave business and property owners alone. Abolish useless and counterproductive bureaucracy like the parking, zoning, and code enforcement departments and bring down the insane property tax rate. Ultimately, I’d like to see a much smaller Keene city government that is funded 100% voluntarily by changing property tax bills to donation requests for useful services like roads, plowing, protection services, and fire-fighting.
The council may not be able to end the state’s property tax scheme, but they can certainly refuse to vote to steal or “tax sale” someone’s property for being behind on taxes, and I would never vote for such a thing. Even if people vote for it, it’s still stealing, and that’s not something decent people do to each other.
2. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
The gang calling themselves “the City of Keene” should get out of the way. Abolish ordinances and bureaucracy that harm business and property owners’ ability to enjoy their property how they want.
Government regulations and licensing bribes are nothing more than impediments that stop the poor from creating their own businesses and generating wealth for themselves and their families. Keene’s government gang should butt-out and go away and then the freer market that develops will strengthen out economy.
3. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
The pointlessness of prohibition that sadly continues to this day in the form of drug prohibitions against underage alcohol possession, open container, possession and sales of various chemicals, nicotine, cannabis, and other non-violent acts like sex work and gambling. These are “victimless crimes” and Keene police should ignore them and focus only on crimes with victims.
Putting people in jail over prohibitions just ruins their life even further. The addict’s problems are their own and the addict should be free to seek help when they are ready, not forced against their will into a callous, destructive state system. Keene can lead the way on this issue by ending police enforcement against prohibitions and encourage the state government to abolish prohibitions statewide.