Quick tips, easy strategies, or hard-and-fast rules — they've never worked for me. And, I’m not alone. Psychology tells us that rules follow the law of diminished returns: The more rules you have, the less likely anyone is to follow them.
That’s one of the major reasons I like Universal Design for Learning (UDL). UDL is rooted in learning sciences, including neuropsychology, human development and educational research, but it’s not a rule book (www.cast.org). Instead UDL is a set of principles. Or, for me, a way of looking at the world that feels natural and proactive.
I learned about UDL while I was doing research for my dissertation. Today, I apply the framework to almost everything I do, including supporting my 16-year-old, 3-year-old, and 20-something kids as they engage in remote learning. In an effort to demonstrate how the UDL framework can be applied to remote learning and “everyday COVID-19 life,” I have written out three strategies that I am employing and which I have derived from UDL. I have also included the UDL checkpoints in case you are interested in learning more about the approach yourself.
Give kids choice
The impact of COVID-19 has left all of us feeling a loss of control over our lives. Children feel this too, whether they can express it or not. Change is, in fact, very hard on children.
But, there are things we can do to make the transition from school-based learning to remote-learning and social distancing easier. One thing we can do is give children control — or choice — over as much as possible. This doesn't mean letting a child or even a teenager choose their bedtime, it means giving them a choice between two reasonable bedtimes and honoring that decision.
Giving children choice develops ownership, builds confidence, helps them solve problems, builds respect, strengthens a community, increases engagement in activities, invites cooperation, and allows them to feel they have power and control over their lives again, according to Erin Leyba in her 2016 Psychology Today article, "5 Guidelines for Giving Kids Choice." Giving children choice maximizes learning, because children (and quite frankly humans) are more likely to actively commit and engage in an activity if they have chosen it themselves.
Before COVID-19, children made choices about what to wear to school, which friend to sit next to at lunch, or what partner they wanted to work with on a project. Now, their ability to make choices and feel in control of their lives has been greatly reduced. For older kids, consider starting by simply asking: When do you want to do your school work? Giving children more choice in their lives is a great way to return some sense of normalcy. UDL Checkpoint 7.1
Make the little moments educational
My daughter is 3. She’s every bit the toddler. She throws over-the-top hysterical tantrums, needs loads of Band-aids for the most minor scrapes, laughs when she farts, and loves to snuggle in bed with at least eight stuffed animals.
Lately, thanks to COVID-19, we have started cooking together. We measure coffee grounds for the coffee maker. She scrambles the eggs, while I warm up the pan. She sits on the counter and tastes bites, while we learn new terms like “spicy” or “sharp.”
Pouring, measuring, counting, following a recipe; these simple tasks are learning moments that improve her vocabulary, promote literacy and build a sense of collective effort. While she can’t go to preschool I am trying to capitalize on these small moments to develop her excitement for education and learning. It will slow you down, but one great way to increase learning is to leverage the authentic, small, everyday moments to make learning truly as relevant as possible. I mean, what better way to learn to count than by adding blueberries or chocolate chips one by one to pancakes as they start to bubble on the griddle? UDL Checkpoint 7.2
Chores are good
One unexpected blessing of COVID-19, for me, has been the realization that I have been asking my kids to do way too little around the house.
Pre-COVID-19, it just seemed so much easier to hire a housekeeper to help with the bathrooms, or pick up the debris scattered around the house myself, rather than nag or scold or force help.
Now, however, I see things differently. We aren’t rushing to doctor’s appointments or wrestling matches. We are all home. And, we are all part of the family.
Every morning, I leave a list for my 16-year-old. In addition to homework, he has yard work and inside chores to complete. My daughter and my husband each get similar lists. Don’t worry, I help too. Chores are good for kids because it gives them a sense of competence. Children who do chores are more responsible, less self-centered, will be more empathetic when they grow up, and actually have higher self-esteem. In this time of limited connections, chores offer parents a positive and useful way to foster collaboration and build community. UDL Checkpoint 8.3