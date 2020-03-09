Keene voters overwhelmingly passed everything on the school district warrant, including a tutors' contract and a $68,684,935 budget, according to unofficial results.
In a five-person race for three seats on the school board, Shaun Filiault, Jaclyn Headings and Peter Starkey all won three-year terms, ousting incumbent Jim Carley and defeating Philip Jones, a city councilor running for the board.
Also passing were contracts with the Keene Educational Office Personnel Group, the Keene Clinical Service Providers and the Keene custodians.
The tutors' contract was the only one not recommended by the school board. Negotiations between the board and tutors had broken down and a fact-finder was brought in, whose recommendations formed the ballot question voters approved today.
