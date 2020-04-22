I’m going to start by admitting that up until a couple of days ago, I put the toothpaste on the toothbrush for my son. It was a habit that started a long time ago, and I found that it magically triggered all of his other getting-ready-for-bed activities. Did I think he couldn’t do it? Of course he could do it. It was just easier if I did it.
All right, let me step back.
This is an ideal moment for a new kind of parent-teacher collaboration. Parents suddenly find themselves in the position of being co-teachers with their child’s schoolteachers. Here’s the situation. We, as parents, are now having to coach, question, prod, and support our kids through every part of the learning process. We did not sign up for the job; many find it difficult and don’t know where to start. Teachers love to solve problems, love to give learners just the right question or thought to advance their learning, and are desperately missing their role as a coach. And yet they are still responsible for ensuring that students learn. One area that will require new collaborative thinking is checking to see what students have learned: assessment.
I work with teachers across the state as part of the New Hampshire Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Innovation Network. UDL is a research-based framework for examining the classroom and learning experiences to find ways to make them more flexible and reach more students. Educators that I work with are worried about assessment. From a parent perspective this topic often just looks like test scores, grades, reading tests, state tests, SAT, ACT and AP tests. Tests, quizzes, and more tests, each building on the pressure of the previous.
Assessment is so much more than that for educators. Observation of students working, seeing the project they have created, participation in class, listening to students read, studying the questions they ask — these are all essential assessment moments for teachers. Assessment in all its forms is a key step in a cycle of the educational process: Students learn something new, show that skill or knowledge in some kind of assessment, and teachers design or redesign the next step in learning.
Assessments, in this context, are as much for the learning and work of the teacher as they are the student. If everyone does poorly — no one participates in class, student questions are just way off base, or they miss the point of a writing assignment entirely — teachers go into a deep funk. Then, they turn all of their creative energies toward designing tomorrow’s lesson so that students will understand the essential skill or content.
So, what do assessment and coaching look like during remote learning? Schools are working hard to come up with a way to make assessment fair given the circumstances — some parents are free to help, some are working two jobs and any help they can give starts at 7 p.m., and some are worried about housing and food. Some schools have decided to make the last quarter credit/no credit or maintain the third quarter grade unless students do exceptional work — it can only go up, not down. State tests are being suspended all over the country. Without these higher-stakes outward symbols of assessment, maybe we can focus on the crucial role of assessment to support learning.
Teachers, your role in assessment has never been more important. The first step in applying the UDL framework is to be crystal clear on the learning goal. In order to engage, students need to know the goal and what success looks like. Second, is why. Teachers have to speak to the relevance of skills and knowledge upfront, right from the beginning. Next, design multiple ways for students to show what they know. If they really need to understand butterfly metamorphosis, then students should be able to write it, make a video, draw a diagram and label it, or sing it from the back porch if they want to. If students are building writing skills then make the content flexible so that they can write about their dog, how they feel when they can’t see their friends, or about why their brother is singing on the back porch. Finally, a teacher’s most important job in assessment is to give immediate, relevant feedback that guides students toward mastery.
Remote learning has added a new job for teachers, supporting your new co-teachers: parents. You will likely need to have a side conversation with them about learning goals, their purpose, and how best to support their kids to meet them. For students of all ages, create a parent site outlining the goals and ways to help. Be clear about your expectations of students and parent support. Proactively gather feedback from parents so you know how the learning is playing out. Make videos on topics like setting up a learning environment, supportive questioning, scaffolds, and gradual release of responsibility.
Parents, you are the eyes and ears of the teacher. Help your child just as much as needed and not more. I know full well that it is easier if you just do it — if you just put the toothpaste on the toothbrush — but sometimes that doesn’t help the learning. Take note of questions and frustrations. Share those with the teachers. If your child gets frustrated, take a break. If you get frustrated, take a break. We need to give ourselves all the time and space to acknowledge how hard this is and remember to enjoy our families with all of their quirks.
One final word. Now is an ideal moment to invest time and energy in self-assessment at all levels. Teachers across New Hampshire are doing this from early elementary through high school. Ask students if they think they have mastered a learning goal and how much help they needed to show that. Just this process is a learning experience. Parents and teachers get rich information about a student’s awareness of growth, about the clarity of the learning goal, and about a student’s level of independence.
So, did I stunt my son’s learning by helping too much? Well, last night he used my toothbrush by mistake. I feel pretty confident that in the end, he will figure it out. But I think if I had asked him whether he could put the toothpaste on himself, he would have said yes and been proud to take on the responsibility. This morning I decided he could cut his own waffles, handing him the fork and knife saying, “I think you can do it and I’m here if you need help.” He said, “I feel like you and mom have been asking us to do more things for ourselves lately. Probably a good thing. I bet you don’t want to end up cutting a teenager’s toenails.”