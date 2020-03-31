On Sunday, March 20, in anticipation of the first week of remote learning, I proactively turned our monthly 6-foot-by-4-foot chalkboard calendar into a daily schedule. I read all the advice on Facebook about the importance of keeping a schedule, I sorted through the variety of sample schedules, and I was committed to not turning the TV on until after 4 p.m.

I anticipated some hurdles, and of course there would need to be slight tweaking to the schedule along the way, but as a former teacher I firmly believed that with this approach I would keep my 16-year-old son learning, my 3-year-old daughter engaged, my husband would have time to teach his students, the dog would get walked, the chickens would be fed, meals would be served, and I would be able to meet all my work obligations — albeit through Zoom.

By the afternoon of day two it all fell apart.

Had you walked into my house on Tuesday, March 22, around 3:35 p.m., you would have found my daughter naked jumping up and down on the couch, eating her second popsicle, and watching "Frozen 2" for the third time. My son had already played more than five hours of Xbox. My husband, a woodworking teacher, was trying to simultaneously respond to a student's questions about an assignment and thaw hamburger meat for dinner — which at this rate was not going to be ready until 7:30 or 8 p.m. I was trying to let the dog out because he was whining at the door, and didn’t want the sound to be heard during my next Zoom meeting, for which I was already late.

The new realities of educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic have started to set in, and — at least at my house — a schedule was not saving us.

What Does Setting the Pace Mean?

I am extremely proud of the amazing work being done by educators, administrators, and the Department of Education in New Hampshire. As Vice President Mike Pence said, N.H. is “setting the pace” for transitioning to remote learning. I just want to make sure we are setting a marathon pace — one that everyone can keep up with.

When you train for a long race, you start by understanding the distance ahead of you. We need to acknowledge that the task that has been asked of parents and educators is herculean, and the distance is going to be long. I know the hope is that remote learning will end in May, but really no one knows for sure, and some states have already announced remote learning will be in place for the remainder of the year.

What this week has shown me is that we will not be able to achieve all of the same goals or deadlines we had pre-COVID-19.

Educators cannot — and should not — think that students will be able to absorb information at the same rate as they did before. Writing an essay about Hamlet loses some of its relevance when your parents are stressed about how to pay the mortgage, you’re worried your grandparents might get sick, and you have to keep your two younger siblings entertained without leaving the house.

Moving to remote learning changes the role that administrators play, too. Instead of helping teachers enforce discipline, administrators can offer teachers support by recognizing that working at home is going to look much different than working in the school building. The same time frames and schedules might not work. Team meetings might need to be held after younger kids are fed and in bed.

Parents who are stressed about paying bills, losing jobs, and trying to keep their students healthy might not have the energy to also keep them engaged in online activities. This could mean that a call home to talk about a missing assignment might be met with resistance. The reality is parents (just like me) have to create totally new schedules, systems, and structures.

Misunderstandings and miscommunications are going to happen; after all, for most parents spending this much time with their kids is a new reality. Right now, engaging parents and families in the learning process is even more important. Even if parents don’t have time to respond right away, any support teachers can give to help them manage remote learning will be beneficial and ultimately appreciated.

Although adults might assume that kids are comfortable working online, many students will experience serious depression and loneliness during remote learning. Teachers, coaches, and even the physical school building itself provide many students a much needed sense of stability and security.

One teacher in New Hampshire is trying to help kids cope by offering “office hours.” For one to two hours every day she “hangs out” online, welcoming students to engage with her, ask questions, or just talk about how their day is going. Remember, research tells us that positive teacher-student relationships improve learning for all, especially during stressful times. By creating individual check-ins or providing time to touch base with students teachers can find out why students might be falling behind and offer new strategies.

Give Each Other Permission to Focus on Flexibility, Reflection, and Relevance

For the past three years more than 500 educators across New Hampshire have partnered with educational non-profit CAST and the N.H. Department of Education to design curriculum and create innovative learning environments using the framework of Universal Design for Learning (UDL). The goal has been to reduce barriers to learning and prepare all learners for the future.

The framework of UDL can be used to design remote learning environments, too.

Relevance: “We know students do better when learning is relevant,” said Bill Wilmot, former teacher, principal and UDL expert. Now is the perfect time to weave current events — like the COVID-19 pandemic — into assignments and lessons. “Students are already talking and thinking about it, so why not leverage their interest to fuel learning,” he added. Current events can encourage students to talk about their feelings. A recent article from The New York Times can help educators and parents navigate this sensitive subject with kids.

Flexibility: Students can and will learn remotely. But, while we are transitioning to a new Remote Learning reality — where both students and parents are vying for computers, or where students are left alone with siblings because parents are at work — let’s make sure we aren’t relying on school-based structures. Being flexible allows parents and educators to thoughtfully develop new routines and structures that minimize long-term setbacks and ensure all students can engage and feel included.

Reflection: When COVID-19 became a reality, the team at CAST realized that N.H. educators were all going to need support and professional development opportunities as they transitioned to remote learning. So, CAST opened the doors to Learning Designed, an online community where N.H. educators can access a variety of resources for free.

Learning Designed is a place where educators can: Ask questions directly to accessibility and education experts, share ideas and best practices, attend live webinars, view pre-recorded professional development videos, get — and give — strategies for supporting all students online, and, most of all, reflect on what’s working and what’s not.