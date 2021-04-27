Addressed to You
You can wish for what was
And want for what you can’t have
If you could stop the river
Dam it in its track
Freeze time
Or make is, “was” again
Would you?
But the river of days flows on to its end
Without remorse or second thought
Time has no regard for you or me
It just is
“Was” is locked forever
Tears can’t unlock that door
And though, I ache and the ache is real
Life often teaches us its cruelest lessons
It just is
We were swept away in that river once upon a time
Now it is just a memory
And with this ache I feel even now
The beauty of “was”
Never ever seems to end
Stephen Seraichick
Keene