Addressed to You

You can wish for what was

And want for what you can’t have

If you could stop the river

Dam it in its track

Freeze time

Or make is, “was” again

Would you?

But the river of days flows on to its end

Without remorse or second thought

Time has no regard for you or me

It just is

“Was” is locked forever

Tears can’t unlock that door

And though, I ache and the ache is real

Life often teaches us its cruelest lessons

It just is

We were swept away in that river once upon a time

Now it is just a memory

And with this ache I feel even now

The beauty of “was”

Never ever seems to end

Stephen Seraichick

Keene