Hi, my name's Tom, I am old man with the energy of a 2-year-old. I have been here at the humane society too long. I am used to having a few hours each day out of my cage and love to play with my people. I get bored here at MHS and would love a chance to see a bit of the world. I anxiously await my morning cleaning because it is so fun to play in the clean blankets as they are fluffed about my cage. I like to play in my water bowl because I know that will gain me some extra attention when you come to refill it and, well, to be honest, it is kind of fun. If you would like to meet me and some of my other small animal friends, please stop by MHS during our open viewing hours.
Tom is a 6-year-old ferret.