Pet of the Week: Sylvia

Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.