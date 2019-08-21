Pet of the Week: Sylvia

Who is that bee-u-tiful young lady with the long black hair and a little bit of her own ‘icing on the cake’? Secret Sylvia: sometimes enjoying her own bed, sometimes ready to be adored – just keep it brief! We don’t want that black hair mussed up! Sylvia has been a beauty queen for 11 short months. She’s young to be the star of the show, but if you are not looking, she’s ready to go full-on kitten. Maybe dangle a teaser, throw a ball, and she’s going to have her fun. She’s still a kitten at heart, and ready to have some other kitty companions. Who wants to play?
Sylvia is a spayed 11-month-old domestic long-haired black and silver female and is a spirit cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.