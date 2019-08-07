Pet of the Week: Stella

Hi, I'm Stella, I have had a bit of a shaky start and am hoping for to find a calm and spacious home. I love carrots, strawberries, and dill they are the most delicious foods in the world if you ask me. I can be a bit ornery but under my tough exterior I really want to be loved. I feel that I am often misunderstood and people think that I am sad or mad; when honestly I just want to hop about and explore the world around me. I know I would make a really great companion and friend for almost any wonderful family.
Stella is a 2-year-old spayed female rex mix fawn rabbit.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.